WINCHESTER, Ohio — Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze is welcoming people to come to harvest some memories at their final fall weekend.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and end at 9 p.m. Sunday’s fun begins at noon and continues until 6 p.m. Admission to the farm is $8 per person with children ages three and under being free. Erwin Farms is located at 1365 Coon Hill Road in Winchester, Ohio. Both cash and card are accepted.

Saturday has an impressive list of things to do. The first 25 kids to arrive in costume will receive a Spookley swag bag with goodies.

Spookley is a children’s book about a square-shaped pumpkin who struggles with being different and unlike the other pumpkins. He soon discovers his uniqueness makes him special and embraces his differences. Spookley the Square Pumpkin can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu or Apple TV.

Young performer Jachin Irwin will be present to play guitar and sing from 12-3 p.m.

When 4 o’clock rolls around, children will have the opportunity to trick or treat corn maze style. Local businesses and organizations will be set up to promote their businesses and give out candy to costumed kids. Farm goers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite set up and the winner will receive a prize. Trick or treating will continue until 7 p.m.

For those uninterested in trick or treating, have no fear for from 4-8 p.m. DJ services will be featured by Turnt Up Entertainment. There will also be karaoke, scavenger hunt races and a costume contest.

This weekend will also be the final glow maze of the season. The maze will be open for strollers from 6-9 p.m.

Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze will also feature some tasty treats. The Traveling Cafe from Mt. Olivet and local RidgeTop BBQ will be serving food all day.

The Traveling Cafe will be available with donuts, coffee and even fruit smoothies. They also have a variety of yummy foods such as wraps and sandwiches.

RidgeTop BBQ will be set up with their delicious food. They feature pork tenderloin or pulled pork, chicken or ham salad and a fantastic array or burgers. Some of the burgers they serve are the ridgetop burger, Philly burger and the pizza burger.

On top of all the excitement, Erwin Farm will still have its regular activities to partake in. In addition to the extensive corn maze, other amusements include a corn pit, the corn cob express train, entertainment and much more.

There are a few activities that are available for a small fee. There will be a giant bounce pillow available to jump on for $3, face and mini pumpkin painting for $1, sand art for $5 and a corn cob cannon and pumpkin slingshot 3 shots for $5.

The Farmer’s Wife & Garden Barn store is open all year long and will feature 60 percent off of their Fall home decor.