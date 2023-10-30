A ribbon cutting for the new CT machine at Primary Plus was held on Friday.

Primary Plus celebrated the addition of a CT machine on Friday.

The machine was purchased a little over a year ago and is located at the Denham Medical Clinic on Tucker Drive.

A CT (computerized tomography) machine scans a series of X-ray images taken from different body angles and uses computer processing to create slice images of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissue in a person’s body.

Jill Jones, one of two CT Technicians at the clinic, said the CT Machine has changed the way patients can receive CT scans.

“If one of our providers orders a scan of one our patients, they get the pre-authorization from their insurance and they can get scheduled,” Jones said. “It can happen within a day or so. They can come here instead of going somewhere else”

Jones said there is usually little to no wait to be seen once patients arrive at the facility.

“There’s no wait, usually. We just bring them on in and they get scanned and they’re ready to go,” she said.

According to Jones, the longest scan is about 15-20 minutes.

“It’s super quick,” she said. ” We do IVs, contrast, and then once they’re finished, we send it to the radiologist to be read. Patients can usually get their results back within 24 hours.”

“Whenever a Primary Plus doctor sends a patient to get scanned, they don’t have to go to the hospital. They can just come here,” CT Technician Erica Wagner said.

According to Jones, the CT machine at the clinic is more cost-effective with the out-of-pocket maximum, with no insurance, being $499.

William Denham, medical director of the Primary Plus Denham Medical Clinic, said the CT scan is part of Primary Plus’ dedication to investing in the community to expand access to care,” he said.

Primary Plus Chief Financial Officer Michael Thurman said the machine said he wanted to thank the community for their support.

“We want to thank the staff and the community for supporting Primary Plus all these years, so we can continue to expand and offer more services, like the CT machine, to benefit our patients.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the CT machine is a good investment for the community.

“It’s important to celebrate your successes in any business expansion however when we can highlight a new investment in our regional healthcare system, it’s more impactful. I’m pleased with Primary Plus’ investment in their Tucker Drive Denham Medical Clinic’s CT Team, both the investment in equipment and their efforts in receiving their American College of Radiology CT Accreditation. With this investment, Primary Plus is not only investing in our community but also in our citizen’s healthcare and lives and we certainly appreciate that,” McNeill said. “Investments in healthcare have that double benefit of not only helping our economy but also providing those services that benefit citizen’s lives. We appreciate our partners with Primary Plus and their investment in Maysville and Mason County, Kentucky.”