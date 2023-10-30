Members of the Pig Out committee posing with members of A League of Their Own non-profit organization.

The Maysville Pig Out committee presented a check to the local non-profit organization A League of Their Own on Wednesday at the R Farm.

Pig Out is a community event in Maysville with several booths set up serving yummy BBQ and other delicious treats. In addition to food, there are also several vendor booths set up with live music, bounce houses for kids and even a 5K race.

In the past, the Pig Out organizers have donated $330,000 to the Shriners. This year the group decided to branch out and instead donate to a local organization.

A League of Their Own is an organization that feels more like a family. The group is a collection of people with special needs and their families who come together for sporting events and other outings.

“We are very excited to have had the opportunity to venture out on our own this year and to help other local children,” says Pig Out organizer Christal Henderson.

Megan Spence and Alicia Hay along with their husbands Darin and Jacob began the group in 2014.

Spence and Hay met while their children were in therapy. They began a dialogue about the lack of activities available for special needs people. The two of them took it upon themselves to create that safe space.

Spence explains that her son took part in sports but the structure involved was daunting. They wanted kids like theirs to have that chance in a different setting so they began with T-ball. Spence explained that it allowed special needs kids in the area to reap the social benefits of a sports team without the pressure to perform.

Hay explained that since the beginning of their non-profit, kids have been able to enjoy and partake in T-ball, bowling, cheerleading, basketball, kickball and mini golf. 30 weeks total of sports were available for League of Their Own participants. She also adds that the group celebrates holidays together as well.

“We can all come together and there is no judgment,” Spence commented.

The group is centralized in Maysville but people from all surrounding areas are encouraged to attend. Anybody of any age or ability is welcome.

When the group was in its genesis, Hay and Spence along with their families took on the brunt of the cost. They sold baked goods, t-shirts and mums. Once the public started to see their need the group was offered donations regularly which gave them the opportunity to switch to a non-profit.

“Everything is 100 percent free. They never have to pay for anything,” explained Hay. She and Spence realize that many of their participants have high medical bills so making the events free is a huge stress relief for those involved. A League of Their Own outings are not only free for the individual with special needs but for their family as well if they want to be included.

For those interested in donating, A League of Their Own can be reached via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057343244617. They can also be reached by phone. Alicia Hay can be reached at (606) 402-0713 and Megan Spence can be reached at (606) 584-5569.

Pig Out organizers have already begun planning for next year’s event and are seeking a group to donate to. Suggestions can be made to Christal Henderson at (606) 375-6154 or by email at [email protected]