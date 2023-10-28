BROOKSVILLE — Several people gathered at the Bracken County Public Library on Wednesday to watch a spooky magic show, “Death Came Knocking” presented by Mark Comely, a long-time magician.

According to Comely, he has been a magician since he was about 10 years old. He first decided he wanted to go into the field when a magician performed at his school when he was younger. Comely noted that he has never done anything else professionally.

Since beginning his career, Comely has performed several magic shows in his lifetime. He estimated that he has likely done more magic shows than all other magicians in Kentucky combined.

Comely said he has done 14 shows this week alone. He added he has several more following his performance at BCPL.

At the beginning of the spooky magic show, Comely showed the audience a “toe tag.” Following that, he asked several random questions to some audience members. The questions included names, ages, birthdays, favorite doctors, heights, fears of causes of death, and cell phone numbers.

When Comely had all of his answers, he asked an audience member to come to the front to read the information on the toe tag that he previously showed. On the tag, the answers to each question were written on the tag.

Comely noted that he had written the information on the toe before the show began and was not near the tag while the audience was answering his questions.

Next in his act, Comely asked three audience members to write down a three-digit number and then write down the total after adding them. The sum of the numbers was 2,750.

Using two slates and a piece of chalk, Comely shook the three together in his hand. When he opened the slates, “Numbers 436” was written on the board. At first, it appeared as if the trick had not worked.

Comely then asked an audience member to come forward and read the verse Numbers 4:36 from a copy of The Holy Bible. When she read the verse, it revealed the sum of the three-digit numbers written down previously.

“And their number by families was 2,750,” the verse read. Comely went on to perform several other acts in the spooky magic show.

As one of his final acts, Comely told a family ghost story regarding the death of his grandfather, Jesse Lunsford. He added that his grandfather was the last surviving veteran who served in the Spanish-American War.

When he got older in age, Lunsford spent time in the hospital. On the night his family expected his grandfather to die, Comely’s mom stayed the night at the hospital with him.

A little after midnight that night, Comely’s dad heard a knock on their front door. Comely said his dad thought it was his mom coming home to say Lunsford had died.

When his dad opened the door, there was nobody there. The next morning, Comely’s mom came home and told them that his grandfather had died overnight in the hospital. Comely noted that his dad wondered who knocked on the door that night.

After telling the story to audience members, he handed one of them Lunsford’s pocket watch and asked them to read the time. When she read the time, it read 4:30.

Comely asked her to close the watch and hand it to another audience member to turn the dial to another time. He advised them not to open the watch yet.

Next, Comely had another person in the audience read an article written about the death of his uncle. His uncle’s time of death was listed in the article as 12:06 a.m.

When the audience member opened the pocket watch after hearing the article read, the time was set to 12:06. He noted this was also the time his dad heard a knock on their front door.

“That’s what I call death came knocking,” Comely said.