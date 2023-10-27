WEST UNION, Ohio — The first Monday in October marked the beginning of the Caregiver Talk Series being offered at the Adams County Health Department.

This series is being offered on the first Monday of every month from now until May 2024.

Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Oliver School in Wheat Ridge.

This talk series is a product of the Together We Care Program which was originated by the Adams County Health Department. This free event gives caregivers of children parenting advice from mental health professionals from the University of Cincinnati.

This series offers parents or caregivers quality information pertaining to parenting youth with ADHD, trauma, depression, anxiety and grief to name a few.

The October event covered dealing with anxiety in your child. The November event will center on reducing power struggles with your child and effective discipline.

Participants do not need to come to each talk but can pick and choose which ones will be the most effective for themselves and their families.

Those interested in attending must sign in to register at https://forms.gle/srf2ttzawgnqs4l17 or by scanning the QR code provided. Anyone who is unable to be at the event in person may join via ZOOM as well.

Anyone who attends the event in person is entered in a raffle drawing for exciting baskets and prizes. Childcare for this talk series is not available.

For more information about the Caregiver Talk Series, call Heather Dickins at the Adams County Health Department at 937-544-5547 ext. 113.