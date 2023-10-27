WEST UNION, Ohio — The West Union Fire Department and Life Squad are hosting a chili supper and auction on Friday, Nov. 3 at the fire department at 57 Logan’s Lane, West Union.

The event is being held by the West Union Firemen’s Building Association. Assistant Chief Christeena Patrick says the volunteer fire department and life squad are now joined departments.

Patrick explained that the fundraiser has been around for 20 years or so and is always held in October or November. She went on to say that the annual chili supper and the auction is extremely beneficial to their departments.

The funds collected at the event go straight to the building association. The money is used to purchase items that members of the volunteer fire department or the life squad may require such as new gloves, gear or tools.

According to Patrick, local businesses in the area and surrounding areas are asked to donate a good or service to a worthy cause but sometimes choose to donate cash instead. She explains that this is beneficial to both the fire department/life squad and to the businesses who donate because it can bring in potential customers.

The fire department and life squad are still in the process of collecting donations. Some of the items up for auction this year include a fire pit and a free oil change. Several businesses also donate hats or t-shirts with their businesses advertised on them.

Members of the volunteer fire department and life squad also bring in homemade baked goods for auction. The Amish always delight auctiongoers with some tasty treats as well available for bid.

Most of the items that are available for auction come in the day of the event itself according to Assistant Chief Christeena Patrick.

Patrick explains that everyone is welcome to attend and that the doors are always open for folks.

Patrick explains that several members of the volunteer fire department are also trained to work on the life squad and vice versa. Patrick adds that she and her comrades are passionate about what they do and how they benefit the region.

“It means a lot to us because we want the community to know we are doing our best to be here for our community itself.”

Anyone interested in donating to the chili supper and auction can call the life squad at 937-544-9911 or the volunteer fire department at 937-544-2121. Assistant Chief Patrick says people are welcome to drop donations off at either location or a member of the department will come and retrieve the donation.

For folks interested in the chili supper only, carry-out options are also available to pick up. The supper begins at 5 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7 p.m.