A multiple car law enforcement pursuit that started in Fayette County came to an end in Maysville on Friday morning.

According to a release from the Maysville Police Department, Bourbon County Police Dispatch contacted Maysville-Mason County Dispatch at 10:05 a.m. to request assistance with a stolen vehicle pursuit coming into Mason County on US Highway 68.

The suspect driving the vehicle, Ashley Hogsten of Abingdon, VA, side-swiped a vehicle owned by a Maysville resident, Tiera Clayborn, before turning onto Fleming Road, according to MPD.

The collision between Clayborn and Hogsten occurred in front of the Mason County Detention Center.

Soon after turning onto Fleming Road, the stolen vehicle “became disabled” next to the Wild Bull Saloon, MPD said. Officer Eric Poynter with MPD proceeded to locate the vehicle and Hogsten, who was standing beside the stolen vehicle.

Hogsten was then taken into custody by the Paris Police Department and transported to the Bourbon County Detention Center, MPD said. Before the suspect was apprehended, there were several departments responding to the pursuit, according to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

Paris Police Department, Carlisle Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff, and Kentucky State Police were the departments following the suspect, MPD said. There was also a Lexington Metro Police Department helicopter pursuing the vehicle.

Several other agencies responded to the incident as well, including Maysville Fire Department, Mason County Emergency Management, and the Mason County Detention Center.

Boggs added that Mason County Sheriff and Maysville Police Department were stopping traffic for safety purposes at some intersections during the pursuit.

“The Maysville Police Department would like to thank everyone for their cooperation and patience while the roadway was shut down for the pursuit and collision investigation,” MPD’s release read.