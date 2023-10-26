Representatives with the Maysville Green Dot program are asking the public to participate in the Geographic Hospot Mapping.

According to Green Dot Maysville Public Education Specialist Tianna Wormley, the Geographic Hotspots Map is an interactive survey where people can color code the map to show where they feel safe and where they do not feel safe. A green dot on the map signifies a safe space and a red dot signifies a space the person feels is not safe.

“Either red or green populates a comment box where participants can offer commentary on why they feel safe or unsafe in certain areas,” Wormley said. “Data is then compiled in a report. Then we will hold focus groups to identify why people responded in different ways to different areas as we work to address the safety concerns. Some things commonly highlighted in other Geographic Hotspot Mapping projects are lighting, security cameras, handicap-accessible areas, cracked sidewalks, etc.”

According to Wormley, in July, the Green Dot Maysville Board voted to move forward with the map of downtown Maysville.

The coverage area of the map includes Wall Street to Bridge Street and the Limestone Landing to Third Street.

“A small team of Ion Center staff worked together to draw up the maps and create the survey. Green Dot Maysville staff and board members had a soft launch of this survey at their table during Pig Out, in September,” she said.

Wormley said anyone who visits Maysville is invited to participate in the survey.

“We want to hear from the people who work, play, and stay in Maysville. The survey is 100 percent anonymous,” Wormley said.

If participants wish to leave their information to receive an incentive for participating, they are welcome to do so.

“If you would like to receive a small incentive for participating in the survey, click “yes” on the last question,” she said. “Participants are redirected to a new form to leave their name and address. We will mail each person a small incentive and enter them for a chance to win one of two Ultimate Maysville Prize Packs.”

According to Wormley, the prize packs will include Maysville merchandise, such as admission for four to the Old Pogue Tour and Tasting, three pairs of Maysville Players tickets (one pair for three separate shows) and a Gateway Museum Family Pass.

The survey is available at the following link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7527275/2023-Maysville-Hotspot-Mapping-Survey or by scanning the QR code.