On Saturday, almost 50 people gathered in St. Patrick School’s gymnasium for the school’s annual Superhero and Princess Party.

According to Administrative Assistant Autumn Little, the event was offered at two different times on Saturday. She said there was nearly a full room at the party’s first time.

During the event, children and their families had the opportunity to enjoy desserts, color various coloring pages for each superhero or princess, and meet their favorite characters.

At the second time of the event, there were nearly 40 characters and backdrops that wrapped around the entirety of the gymnasium. Among some of the characters that were present were Mulan, Snow White, Iron Man, and Spiderman.

Several other characters could be seen as families walked around the gym with autograph books and cameras in hand.

As guests walked into the gymnasium, they were greeted by a decorated door frame that was covered in balloons and garland. A cutout of Mirabel, a character from Disney’s Encanto, stood next to the door to greet families.

Also available at the Superhero and Princess Party were two raffle baskets. There was one for a boy and one for a girl. In each basket, there were various forms of entertainment. This included stuffed animals and other party favors.

After all guests of the event had arrived, Little began to introduce each set of characters that made an appearance at the event. The first set of characters to walk out were Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen.

Following the Frozen characters, the remaining characters were announced.

Some of the other characters present included Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, Ursula, Ariel, Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts, and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.

As the party progressed, families were able to meet and take pictures with each of their favorite characters. Some kids at the event went straight for the character they were dressed most like. A lot of kids were dressed in costume, Little said.

According to Little, she is hoping to be able to put more detail into the event in the following years. She said she is not sure whether they will upgrade the backdrops or the characters first. Little noted her desire to continue growing the event.

Toward the end of the event, kids were given the opportunity to walk down a runway with their favorite character, Little said. She noted the excitement from the kids as they were given the chance to strike a pose with several characters.

Little said the turnout for the Superhero and Princess Party was great and said she was glad so many families came out.