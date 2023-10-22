The Augusta General Store is located at the end of Main Street in Augusta.

Maysville and Augusta were recently listed on the Southern Living Magazine’s list of 13 “Most Charming Small Towns in Kentucky.”

On the list, Maysville was ranked number 10 and Augusta was ranked number 13.

Officials from both cities shared their sentiments regarding their cities making the list.

“The City of Augusta is very Honored to be mentioned the Most Charming Small Town in Kentucky in Southern Living,” Augusta Tourism Director Janet Hunt said. “Augusta is a hospitality and caring community. Our visitors enjoy the kindness they receive from our locals.”

Hunt noted the history in Augusta that often draws in more visitors.

“As Maysvillians, we already know that Maysville is the Best Southern Small Town and we are so pleased for the continued recognition,” Maysville Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey said. “Maysville is a charming getaway for families, couples, and friends interested in history and entertainment. Our team here at the city continues to work diligently to better our community for citizens and visitors alike.”

A comment from Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford was provided at the beginning of Witt’s article.

Wallingford said Maysville strives to make Maysville a “great place” to live, work, and play. He noted the difficulty in making a small town a “great place” without the “genuine charm and hospitality” of the citizens that reside there.

In her article written for the list of Most Charming Small Towns in Kentucky, Kathy Witt explained how she came to choose each town that she ranked. She noted the charming aspects of each town chosen.

According to Witt, each small town on the list includes “pretty” downtowns and “distinctive” personalities, richness in history, traditions, and charm.

In her description of Maysville, Witt said the town is known for historic architecture, arts, culture, and “waterside dining.” She noted the location of Caproni’s on the River. She went on to discuss other features of Maysville that make it “charming.”

Witt noted the Kathleen Savage Browning Miniatures Collections at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and commended the “exquisitely accessorized” vignettes on display. She referenced the Spencer House replica in the collection.

Witt advised tourists to visit the Old Washington Historic District to learn the history of one the state’s earliest settlements.

Further into the article, Witt discussed what makes Augusta a charming small town. She referenced the town’s river view, the Rosemary Clooney House, and several businesses.

Witt advised guests of Augusta to “grab coffee” at the Augusta General Store, have dinner at the Beehive Tavern, and tour Augusta Distillery. She noted the chance of seeing boats that are with American Queen Voyages.

Witt also brought up the Baker-Bird Winery, the only winery to have survived a Civil War Battle, she said.

To see the complete list of small towns that were ranked among the Most Charming Smalls Towns in Kentucky, please go to https://www.southernliving.com/kentucky-small-towns-7966876.