FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman gave a report on local accountability during the Fleming County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

Creasman addressed BOE about surveys taken by parents, students and staff in the district.

There were 20 questions given on the surveys and one was whether they felt valued and appreciated as an individual whether they were staff, student or parent at the school and they were answered positively for the most part, Creasman said.

“However families indicated it was below the average, which is a red flag for us. Students in sixth through 12th grade indicated a 4.05, anything approaching 4.0 is an orange flag for us so we have to figure out how to make students and families feel better valued in the district,” he said.

Another question raising red flags was whether or not a student felt they had received recognition or praise for good work from a teacher, principal or other adult in the school.

“Again we ask staff as well as families so this tells me we are really not communicating with the families about good work. We are typically probably only telling them when their student has done something wrong and then we are probably not telling faculty and staff, like we should, that they are doing a good job or recognizing them. Obviously, we are not doing that for students as well and that starts at the district. This is not just the school and all three of those are red flags,” he said.

Creasman went on to explain another question answered in the negative was if someone in the school had discussed the student’s academic progress with them, Creasman said.

“I think we rely too much on Infinite Campus for things like this and we are not communicating to parents or students directly, so we have got work to do on this as well. I want to say this, we encourage all stakeholders to give us feedback, it is anonymous. There is no way to track an IP address. This is through a third party, we have to get 75 percent of our stakeholders in each group to give us a sample size that we can actually utilize. Parents were way low on this, we did not reach 75 percent of our households on this but we got enough data that we probably know what is going on,” he said.

When these surveys are sent out, Creasman emphasizes the need for more involvement from families, students and staff.

“I look at these results, I spent all of Fall break looking at data. This is very important data because it tells us and helps us keep a pulse on things that typically we are not looking at and we need to look at more,” he said.

This data needs to be utilized to create change for the students, parents, faculty and staff Creasman said.

“If we are not using this data to create change then all it is is pretty data. We have really got to focus on that this year and the district has been working really hard on this. The principals have been working hard on this and I am very proud of what we are doing on this,” he said.

For the next month, Creasman said they will be delving deep into the surveys to see what improvements and changes can be made.