Mason County Public Library is hosting a walk-in closet for teens in the community on Monday, Oct. 23, from 4-5 p.m.

Teen Service Librarian Amanda Oetzel said kids between the ages of 12-18 years can go to the community room of the library and choose as many items as they like and everything is completely free.

“Amanda had this amazing idea, I think it is going to be really popular and it is such a need in our community,” Heather Wheeler the MCPL Programming Coordinator said.

Oetzel said she has wanted to do an event like this for a long time for the teens in the community.

“I wanted to do this for the people in the community, especially the underprivileged or those suffering from financial insecurity. I just really appreciate having this opportunity to give back to them,” Oetzel said.

Oetzel said she has been working to put this event together for the last month and has reached out to businesses like Bradley’s Boutique and other organizations in the community for donations.

“We just got a load of prom dresses in this morning, there are so many which is awesome and there should be a variety of things which I am very excited about,” Oetzel said.

So far, the Oetzel has gathered two garbage bags full of donations and numerous prom dresses of all sizes, now she is waiting on more donations from organizations in the community she has reached out to.

“There should be a mix of clothes and sizes for boys and girls though I think we are probably going to get more donations of traditionally feminine clothing,” Oetzel said.

Anybody with donations of gently used teenage appropriate clothing of all sizes are encouraged to bring them to the library. Oetzel said she will be accepting donations up to the hour of the event.

Shirts, pants, shorts and dresses will be available but no under garments or other items like shoes will be given out Oetzel said.

“If anybody wants to donate shoes we would take them but so far we have not had any donated,” Oetzel said.

Right now Oetzel said she has been focused on getting general clothing items donated and looks forward to the teens being able to shop for things they like without worrying about the cost.

“Kids like having new clothes and things to express themselves and it is really important,” Oetzel said.

Oetzel said she hopes this is just the first of many events like this and she already has some ideas for the future.

“I would love to do a winter program in November or December for coats and other winter wear, it would be a good asset for the community,” Oetzel said.

For any questions about the event or to donate you can stop by MCPL or call and ask for Amanda at 606-564-3286.