AUGUSTA — Several members of the Augusta community approached the Augusta City Council on Wednesday to share their thoughts and hopes regarding the city’s contribution to a ballfield project.

In the last several months, administration of Augusta Independent School has been working with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth Health Care to fund a ballfield project that would allow the city to house a brand new ballfield.

According to AIS Co-Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller, several organizations, businesses, and entities have contributed funds to the completion of the project since it was announced. The total amount of funds needed for the project is $400,000, AIS Principal Robin Kelsch said.

He noted that $200,000 of the project has been “handed” to the city and school by the Reds and St. Elizabeth Community Funds. Currently, the AIS Education Foundation is the entity that has contracted to cover the funds they are responsible for.

Miller said that capital fundraising for the project has brought the amount of funds for the project to about $325,000. This includes the funding from the Reds and St. Elizabeth Community Fund.

He noted there are more commitments “forthcoming.” Funds are not due until April 2024, Miller said.

According to Miller, AIS has contributed $25,000 to the ballfield project. He formally requested the city and council match the amount of funds contributed by the school as their contribution.

Miller, Kelsch, and Debbie Mihalik, the president of the AIS Education Foundation, all gave their sentiments regarding why the city should contribute further funding and support to the ballfield project.

“Looking around town, I see a lot of legacy,” Mihalik said. She used parks, pools, and a tennis court as an example of some “legacies” in Augusta. Mihalik went on to ask council members to consider the legacy a new ballfield could hold.

“City council, please take time to consider how your term can leave a legacy in Augusta and assisting and funding this legacy project,” she said. Miller also shared comments regarding the “legacy project.”

“This project is bigger than all of us here and it isn’t happening because of Craig Miller, or Mr. Kelsch, or Ms. McCane, or the school board, or council, or our mayor. It’s happening because the Reds chose us as a whole, a county and a city, a school and its students, a region where a project such as this can be transformational for generations to come,” Miller said.

Kelsch gave his concerns and remarks about the future and pride of AIS students and families. He noted that students have been treated poorly by other schools in the area and told they do not deserve to play baseball or to go to regionals.

“Our kids deserve what every other kid in every other school (has),” he said. “We need to give them something to be proud of, to show them that we’re fighting for them.” Kelsch also brought up travel difficulties for AIS students. He said there have been several instances where AIS students have had to travel out of town just to play baseball.

“There’s a lot of our kids that can’t (travel),” he said. “There’s a lot of our kids that don’t have the ways and means to get even to Maysville to play sports. That’s my concern is, you know, ensuring we have something that kids for years can go right up the street to play baseball. I want these kids to be able to play right here up the streets, for people to come and watch.”

Kelsch added that, with kids and families having more to do in town, they will be more inclined to continue living in and contributing to the businesses and school that are within city limits.

“We’re all here for the town, for the school, and for the kids. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. And we appreciate it (the city’s support). Thank you,” Kelsch said.

In order to contribute to the ballfield project in addition to in-kind donations already offered, council members would have to amend the city’s budget to reallocate funds from other areas, according to Mayor John Laycock.

City Attorney Cynthia Thompson confirmed Laycock’s notation. She and Laycock both cautioned the council to consider the possibility of flooding and unexpected costs for the city in the future.

Laycock referenced a flood that took place in 1997 which cost over $230,000 to repair damages done to the city. He said there should be funding left in the city’s budget in the event that something of that level were to happen again.

Thompson noted possible repairs and replacements on sewage and water equipment that will need to be taken care of first and foremost.

Kelsch and Miller ensured council knew this opportunity would not come again if it is passed up. They continued to share their thoughts regarding the city’s contribution to the project.

“We’re never gonna have an opportunity where businesses give us $200,000 again,” Kelsch said. “The thing is, the Reds do this every two or three years. They have chosen us to be the next project. If this passes, if our opportunity passes, we don’t do this, then this is never gonna come along again.”

He added that, if the project was being funded by the city and the school alone, there was no way it would even be a topic of discussion. Neither entity would be able to come up with $400,000.

AIS Board Chair Laura Bach added her sentiments regarding the opportunity.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said. Bach added the Reds and St. Elizabeth Community Fund representatives are not going to beg Augusta to reconsider funding the project. “They’re gonna move on to another city.”

Council Member John Yingling asked Kelsch what usage the baseball field has seen over the years. Kelsch said several organizations have used the field and it is has not only been used by the school or school athletes.

“We would like to see it be used more,” Kelsch said. “That’s why we have such a gap in baseball. Because for years, there was nothing. No leagues for these kids.” He noted that interest in baseball has gone down over the years because of travel time and lack of resources.

Yingling suggested the council thoroughly think about their decision to reallocate funds. He noted council members have a responsibility to prioritize the needs and safety of residents in Augusta.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Yingling said.

Thompson advised council members not to take action or vote on contributing further funds to the ballfield project if they feel they have a conflict of interest. She noted council members have a duty to putting the citizens of Augusta first.

Thompson told council members to obstain or not vote if a motion were to be made.

Augusta City Council members chose to table further discussion on the ballfield project until a later meeting. Yingling noted it would be a good idea to have a chance to look at the budget and see if contributing more funds is possible.

The next regular meeting for city council will be held on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Echo Hall.

To donate to the ballfield project, please contact Craig Miller at 859-333-0462 or go to www.augusta.kyschools.us/ballfield.