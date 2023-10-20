SEAMAN, Ohio — Walking inside Cruisers Diner in Seaman, Ohio is like taking a step back in time.

Cruisers Diner has a wide variety of foods for their customers. From their famous fish sandwich to their sheriff’s burger, Cruisers has an old-fashioned charm that is hard to deny.

Although the restaurant is aesthetically pleasing and delicious, the real story here is the employees who make it more than just a diner.

Each year in the Autumn season, employees at Cruisers Diner put on a car and bike show. The funds raised from the show go toward giving back to their community.

It started in a small way. The restaurant housed a Christmas tree with angel tree ornaments hung. The angel tree concept is as such; each ornament on the tree has information for a child in need, gender, age, size and toys they like. Customers can pick an ornament off the tree, purchase the item listed and bring it back to the store to be distributed before Christmas.

Several years ago, several employees noticed that too many ornaments were left on the tree. General Manager, Leigh Ann Lewis suggested to her fellow employees that instead of exchanging gifts for each other, maybe they should each purchase an angel tree item.

Head Manager Leigh Richmond wondered if she and her coworkers could do more.

“I love Christmas and I love trying to help people.” Richmond went on to say she knew she wanted to do everything she could for the less fortunate children in the community but knew she couldn’t do it alone. “I thought, why can’t we do a fundraiser?” Thus the Cruisers Car and Bike Show was born.

Cruisers Diner tries to have several car shows each year. With the exception of the COVID years, the diner tries to have at least three car shows a year. On average, Cruisers has about 40 participants who enter their vehicles when the weather is nice.

Registration for the event is $10 per vehicle. Those who register have the opportunity to join Split the Pot and are also in the running for one of several door prizes.

Cars will be categorized by year and given a first, second and third title as well as a best-in-show award. Bikes will have a first, second and third award only.

This year the car and bike show is going to be very special. Two of Cruiser’s own employees will be singing for showgoers; Isabella Hamm and Halie Shiveley. There are Renewed Cloggers there to entertain guests as well with their dancing.

The event will have several raffles and split the pot along with a bake sale and even an opportunity to watch one of Cruisers’ managers get a pie in the face.

Customers will have the opportunity to vote for the manager they most want to see get a pie to the face by placing money in tip jars with the manager’s name on them. The manager whose jar has the most money wins…or loses?

Most of the items used in raffles are donated by sales reps and local businesses in the community. Some items are in the form of gift cards but in past years tools, home decor and gift baskets have also been included.

Richmond says lots of customers ask about this event throughout the year. She insisted that Cruisers Diner has the best customers and that they feel more like family.

Several customers even offer to help make baked goods for the bake sale.

After the event is over, the managers of Cruisers Diner split the money up amongst themselves and go shopping for children in the community. Every year the managers post photos of the items they purchase so that the community can see that their money is truly going to this worthwhile cause.