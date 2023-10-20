MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County School Board members recently heard a presentation from Comfort & Process Solutions on a quote and overview of replacing the school’s current HVAC system.

According to Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the discussion of whether to replace the HVAC system entirely or do repairs to the current system has been circling the board’s thoughts for several months.

He noted that a “cold snap” earlier this year caused the board to question the current system’s abilities to keep the school a safe temperature for students. Holbrook added there have been state-level employees who have recommended the system be replaced.

“Our thing is, I think you all need to think seriously if you want to start by making a motion tonight or making one next month because we’re going into winter and, in one part of the system, the cooling unit, the chiller, is at least a 30-week out,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook invited Jeff Hamilton, a sales representative from CPS, to address the board regarding a bid that was submitted by the company at “a million five.”

According to Hamilton, the school’s HVAC system is a module system. He said one side of the system is heating and one side is cooling. Hamilton went on to discuss what his company wants to do if their bid is accepted by the board.

The company’s solution was to put two gas boilers in where they currently sit and put in a cooler/chiller by the school’s cafeteria. He said they would also run water lines through the school.

Currently, the school’s HVAC system can only be worked on by people who are “trained.” Hamilton’s “open-system” presentation said that anybody could work on the system, Holbrook said. He noted they could call CPS to repair the units.

Board Member Wendell Haag said the school’s current system is a “poor choice” for this region because it doesn’t operate well with high humidity levels. He asked if the system installed by CPS would solve this problem.

According to Hamilton, the problem would be dealt with better than it has been with the current system. He said this system, even if it were to have issues, there are a number of people who can do maintenance and repairs on the system.

He noted that the current control system in the school’s HVAC is too wide. Hamilton showed the board the new control system would be a few inches smaller than the current. This will help with humidity, he said.

The school’s current HVAC system has 12 modules, Hamilton said. Three of them are functioning at an acceptable rate. He said the boiler and the chiller will replace the modules once work has been completed.

Hamilton went on to discuss the general details regarding the HVAC installation.

The system is about 180 tons, has glycol in it to keep it from freezing, and there will be a warranty. The warranty will be dependent on the equipment that is installed, Hamilton said.

According to Hamilton, the board would also have the option to install a new security system as part of the HVAC replacement, since wires will already be exposed. He said the school could have cameras and new door locks installed.

He noted the school could pick and choose what features they would want to install. The board does not have to make the decision to install security equipment until after the HVAC system has been installed.

Board Members Marsha Jones and Haag suggested the board should wait to vote on whether to accept the presented quote from CPS until the board’s attorney is present or has had a chance to look over all of the details.

Holbrook agreed. The board voted to table further discussion and take action until a later date. The board’s next regular meeting is on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.