Several people were recently indicted by a Mason County grand jury.

Joseph Scott McNeil was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse).

According to the indictment, on Sept. 24, McNeil allegedly caused physical injury to a minor child.

Megan June Williamson was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of rear license plate not illuminated.

According to the indictment, Williamson allegedly was in possession of a schedule 2 narcotic.

Gabriel Kenneth Irwin was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police, one count of third-degree escape and one count of resisting arrest.

According to the indictment, Irwin allegedly disobeyed an order to stop and fled on foot.

Michael Christopher McAdams was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree being a persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, McAdams allegedly had more than two grams of methamphetamine and sold it to a witness.

Lakael Breeze was indicted on one count of first-degree promoting contraband.