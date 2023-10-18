AUGUSTA — Cooler temperatures and casual rain did not hold off a crowd for the annual Turning of the Leaves in Augusta this past weekend.

The event was a one-day festival held on Saturday along Main Street.

There were several things happening during the day, including Bingo, a chicken dance, face painting and a pet photo booth.

According to Tourism Director Janet Hunt, the Turning of the Leaves Festival was created to celebrate the end of the summer and the beginning of a fall season.

The chicken dance began at noon.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there was be a Bingo game at the same location as the Chicken Dance. Each person was given one card. There was also one prize per person.

Community members were also able sign their pets up for a Pet Photo Shoot at the Rotary Red Caboose from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During various hours of the festival, face painting and several local attractions were available.

The Rosemary Clooney Museum, Augusta Distillery, Baker-Bird Winery, and Augusta Art Guild were also open during the festival.

During the event, Eddie Grove and Pat & Brandi also provided music.

According to Hunt, there was more than 40 vendors and a great turnout for the whole day.