FLEMINGSBURG — Halloween is almost here and there is something for everybody to enjoy in Fleming County.

Whether your family is in need of sensory friendly fun or entertainment for your four-legged furry family members there is an event that will fit your family.

Fleming County Sensory Partners is hosting a new Inclusive Trick or Treat for Sensory Friendly fun on Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m. at Simons Middle School.

Member of FCSP Casey Breeze said the organization hosts monthly sensory friendly activities for children with special sensory needs and their families.

“We are keeping things really low volume and the event is just for those with sensory needs like autism and any other sensory processing issues. Some of our local youth groups like Girl Scouts are setting up little tables and handing out treat bags to the special needs children,” Breeze said.

Breeze said the event is going to be calm and relatively quiet and is meant just for those with sensory needs who still want to partake in the fun of Halloween and trick or treat in a relaxed environment.

There is no need to RSVP for the event and in keeping with the calming and relaxing environment the event will be held indoors at SMS according to Breeze.

“They can just show up and they can wear a costume if they want to and if they don’t want to they don’t have to, it is whatever they want to do,” Breeze said.

For anybody who would like to volunteer for the event you can reach out to the FCSP Facebook group or call Breeze at 606-748-8335.

Fleming County Chamber of Commerce’s Administrative Assistant Haley Marshall has been updating the FCCC Facebook page on all of the Halloween events in Fleming County which include events by A&L Homes, Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church, Rigdon Retreat and more.

Local business A&L Homes is hosting its second annual Trick or Treat at 3694 Maysville Road in Flemingsburg on Oct. 28, with sensory hours from 5-6 p.m. and everyone from 6 p.m. until dusk.

The event is in memory of Kenny and Linda Gooding and will have a bounce castle, vendors, foodtrucks, cash prizes, special treats and whoever receives a golden pumpkin in their treat bag instantly wins $100, according to information provided to Marshall.

Fleming County Hospital is hosting its annual Track or Treat on Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. and it will be held at the track on hospital grounds where local partners set up booths and pass out candy. Departments in the hospital will dress up for Halloween and set up tables to hand out treats.

According to Marshall the Retreat at Rigdon Retrievers will host its annual Howl-O-Ween Pawty where participants can bring their dogs for a full day of play with costume contests and other Halloween fun on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church a full day of Halloween events set for Oct. 28, according to Marshall.

Starting at 1 p.m. behind the justice center at 117 West Main Street, there will be a pet show with a $5 entry fee per pet. There will be prizes given out for best costume, most handsome fella, loveliest lady, cutest pup, looks most like owner, golden oldie and more.

Next FFUMC will host its Fall Festival ‘Flemingsburg Got Talent’ starting at 5 p.m. with a $100 grand prize. Participants must preregister at unitedsecretary@windstream.net or call 606-845-6837.

Throughout the day from noon tp 6 p.m. FFUMC will have its Fall Festival activities including a shish fry, bake sale, carnival games, inflatables, pie eating contest, corn-hole tournament and more at the church.

For more information on events or to add an event call the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce at 606-845-1223.