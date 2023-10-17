Volunteers at the Ohio River Sweep collected 30 bags of trash from the riverbanks on Saturday.

Along with the bags of trash, a pile of tires, a porcelain sink and a headboard were also picked up, according to Kathryn Felice.

“Not bad for a rainy day in the center of the universe,” she said.

The starting point for the event was the Maysville Limestone Landing.

The River Sweep is a volunteer, riverbank cleanup effort to help clear the shoreline along the Ohio River. It is sponsored by the Maysville Rotary Club and the Mason County Conservation District in conjunction with the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission.

Since 1989, this award-winning cleanup for the Ohio River has been organized by ORSANCO, FORE, and the environmental protection agencies from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“The volunteers for the Ohio River Sweep have made tremendous progress cleaning the Ohio River. Yet, litter continues to be a global problem. Volunteers make a positive impact in the entire Ohio River Basin by participating in the Ohio River Sweep,” the ORSANCO website and flyer said. “ORSANCO is partnering with these two groups to facilitate litter cleanup with the help of all the volunteers in the community that wish to participate.”

The Ohio River Sweep is a family-friendly event and convenient for young people, families and community organizations. Volunteers from the six states that border the Ohio River will remove litter at multiple locations along the river.