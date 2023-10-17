With cooler temperatures setting in, it is perfect weather to enjoy some warm chili.

On Saturday, the first-ever Maysville Chili Cookoff was held along Market Street in downtown Maysville.

The event began at 1 p.m. and continued until 7 p.m. There were several different styles of chili being offered to test.

Patrons started at a table near the fountain where they could purchase five tasting tickets for $5. They would use those tickets to visit different booths.

Slipping a white ticket into a bucket on the organization’s table would get the patron a small cup of chili to try.

After tasting different styles, if a patron wanted to cast a vote for their favorite chili, they would slip a blue ticket into the bucket instead of a white one.

Some of the chili styles included white bean, white chicken chili, spicy and sweet. There was something for every taste bud.

Patrons could also choose to purchase larger bowls of chili and enjoy them at a seating space near the stage.

At each end middle Market Street, there was a drink booth where patrons could purchase water, soda or alcoholic beverages.

Some of the organizations/Companies that cooked chili for the event included Merle Norman, the Maysville Lions Club, Hospice of Hope, Delites, the Crowe Bar, Fless the Fire, 606 Tacoz, the Maysville Fire Department, Hog Heaven, The Moose Lodge, deSha’s and Primary Plus.

There was live music by Woody Robinson and Hunter Jordan.

The event was hosted by the Maysville Players.