FLEMINGSBURG — A motion was made at this month’s Fleming County Fiscal Court meeting to approve authorizing Fleming County inmates to participate in community service in Mason County.

The motion was made by Ray H. Money to approve the agreement with Mason County and seconded by Donnie Fawns and was passed unanimously.

Fleming County Judge-Executive John Sims Jr. said this will save $5 a day per inmate at the expense of their incarceration.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said this agreement will be beneficial to both counties.

“Mason County Detention Center has always offered community service agreements to each county we currently contract to house inmates. In essence, it offers a reduced daily rate to the county the inmate is from as well as a reduction to the inmate’s jail charges (bill). When an inmate from Mason County or another county is eligible and volunteers, they can work under supervision in road and community cleanup, our recycling and solid waste divisions and other identified jobs for non-profit entities in Mason County,” McNeill stated.

This arrangement benefits the inmates as well as the county according to McNeill.

“I see it as beneficial for all involved. It reduces the county’s daily bill on housing the inmate, and provides work experience for the eligible inmate while providing a service to Mason County. The program helps reduce costs while also helping with the rehabilitation of the inmate. The detention center follows strict guidelines on eligibility. Only inmates charged with misdemeanors and those who’ve been sentenced can volunteer to participate. Even then it’s a case-by-case basis. Ultimately, for the few low-risk inmates that qualify it’s much better than sitting in the detention center,” Judge McNeill stated.

The Fleming County clean-up is scheduled for April 2024 and was also discussed at the fiscal court meeting and a motion was made and approved to install additional dumpsters at the county maintenance garage and city guidelines for its use will be followed.

Sims said any citizen may bring trash to these dumpsters but there are certain items that are not permitted such as regular household trash, batteries, paint, trees, lawnmowers and tires.

Items normally too big to be put out in the daily trash such as furniture and beds/mattresses and other items not prohibited will be permitted according to Sims.

A recommendation was made by Sims to rescind the broadband feasibility study previously approved due to the notification that Spectrum Communications has been awarded $15 million for the broadband expansion project.

The motion was made to accept and approve Sims’ recommendation and was unanimously approved.

Other items on the agenda for approval:

-County Treasurer’s report.

-Budget transfers.

-Payroll.

-Claims report.

-Minutes of last month’s meeting.

-Appointing Gary Shannon to serve on Fox Valley Recreation Board.

-Cash Transfers.

-Clerk’s report.

-County road maintenance report.

-Dispatch Center request for service.

-Courthouse sidewalk repair.

-Payment of election expense.

-Sheriff’s quarterly report.

All approved and the meeting adjourned.