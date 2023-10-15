FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Welding Institute has successfully attained accreditation from the National Center for Construction Education and Research as an Accredited Assessment Center.

Owner of Hinton Mills, Adam Hinton said this accreditation from the NCCER is a significant milestone for the institute.

“This accolade solidifies KWI’s position as a leading institution in the field, allowing them to certify professionals in the crucial roles of crane operators, riggers, and signal-persons. The rigorous process leading to this achievement underscores KWI’s commitment to upholding the highest industry standards. KWI has climbed to the highest ranks with NCCER able to award training blue cards, journeyman silver cards and now the coveted gold card for signal, rigging and crane operators. Bobby Pease serves as the Practical Examiner for the Gold Card certification program,” Hinton said.

Hinton said NCCER is a pillar in the trades industry with a history spanning over five decades and has consistently ensured excellence within the construction and industrial trades.

According to Hinton NCCER was established in 1965, and over the years the organization has earned tremendous respect across the United States for its dedication to industry-driven training and certification programs.

“NCCER’s mission has been to develop standardized, competency-based curricula and assessments, fostering a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the construction and maintenance industries,” Hinton said.

Hinton said the NCCER has improved many areas of the construction workforce including the level of competence, productivity and overall safety.

“Their reputation for setting high standards has made them a trusted name in the trades, and their accreditation holds immense value within the industry,” Hinton said.

Hinton explained KWI’s journey to accreditation and how the institute is now renowned nationwide for its welding training programs.

“KWI recognized the increasing demand for certified crane operators, riggers, and signal-persons within the construction and industrial sectors. To meet this demand and to add resume-boosting skills on student’s resumes KWI embarked on a demanding journey toward NCCER accreditation. The rigorous process involved a meticulous assessment of KWI’s training programs, instructors, and facilities. NCCER’s expert evaluators conducted thorough audits to ensure that KWI’s curriculum met the stringent standards set by the organization. This process involved rigorous reviews of course materials, hands-on training modules, and the qualifications of KWI’s instructors,” Hinton said.

Hinton explained that KWI’s instructors undergo extensive training to to meet NCCER’s guidelines and expectations which ensures students will receive a high-quality education.

KWI has also invested in up-to-date equipment and facilities to create a learning environment that emulates real construction sites the students can expect to be working on according to Hinton.

“As Kentucky Welding Institute continues to prepare the next generation of skilled professionals for success in the workforce, their NCCER accreditation stands as a symbol of excellence, ensuring that the construction and industrial industries will be in capable hands for years to come,” Hinton said.