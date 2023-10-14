BROOKSVILLE — Continuing his nationwide tour, Kris Rotonda from Jordan’s Way will be making a stop at the Bracken County Animal Shelter for a three-hour live fundraiser on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to Bracken County Animal Shelter’s Director and Animal Control Officer Robin Snapp, Jordan’s Way is an organization dedicated to promoting animal shelters and animal adoptions across the nation.

Rotonda founded the organization after the loss of Jordan, his “best friend” of 11 years, Snapp said. She noted that Jordan was a shelter dog and was adopted after spending three and a half years in a shelter.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter and I am passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or heath issues,” Rotonda said.

Since starting the nationwide tour in 2021, the organization has raised over $6 million in “much needed” funds for shelters and rescue areas across the nation, according to Rotonda.

He noted that some animals have even been adopted because of the live fundraisers the organization does.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying “Adopt, Don’t Shop” to an entirely new community,” Rotonda said. “The system with animal welfare is broken, and Jordan’s Way want to help become the voice to fix it.”

Jordan’s Way website said the tour includes 300 animal shelters and rescues in 50 states in total.

According to Rotanda, the organization has been “highly effective” in bringing attention to shelters that are nominated for the tour.

He noted the importance of highlighting the behavior a dog exhibits when interacting with people they trust.

“It’s important to note that a dog’s initial reaction doesn’t reflect their true personality,” Rotonda’s release read. “Rather, it’s how they interact with people they know and trust over time that truly showcases their unique character.”

During the live fundraiser, viewers can expect to see Rotonda and volunteers playing a variety of games, Snapp said.

She said the organization sent her a list of games they have played with other shelters but noted she could come up with more.

“It’s just gonna be a lot of fun to watch,” Snapp said. She went on to discuss how community members can donate during and before the fundraiser.

According to Snapp, viewers can donate online during the live fundraiser.

She said a link is available to send money to the Bracken County Animals in Need non-profit organization on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

Snapp said donations could also be accepted through checks or by walking into the fundraiser and supporting it during the scheduled time.

She said businesses could also request to be shouted out on Rotonda’s Facebook page after donating.

“Anything and everything helps the shelter,” Snapp said. She noted that funding raised from the live fundraiser will be used to cover the cost of needs at the animal shelter and future projects if the shelter were to have any.

Snapp gave vet and medical bills, shots, food, and treats as an example of some costs the shelter covers for the animals housed.

She added the shelter recently had a dog that had to have two surgeries done and said the fundraiser could help cover costs similar to that situation.

According to Snapp, the shelter’s goal for the fundraiser is currently set at $15,000. She noted that reaching the goal would be “wonderful.” Snapp went on to discuss the general details of the fundraiser.

Kris Rotonda will be at the Bracken County Animal Shelter on Monday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the live fundraiser.

Volunteers need to be at the shelter between 9-9:30 a.m., Snapp said.

To volunteer for the fundraiser, call the shelter at 606-735-3475 or message the shelter’s Facebook page. Snapp said volunteers could also show up the morning of the fundraiser.

She noted that she needs 10 people to volunteer or else the fundraiser can not happen.

For more information on Jordan’s Way or to follow the tour, please go to www.jordanswaytour.com or the organization’s Facebook page.