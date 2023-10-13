Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Daniel Cameron could be seen greeting a group of kids who were watching the Tractor Parade in Fleming County on Friday.

These tractors were among the first to appear in Flemingsburg’s Tractor Parade.

FLEMINGSBURG — Dozens of community members stood along a three-mile parade route on Friday to watch Fleming County’s Future Farmers of America’s 20th annual Tractor Parade.

According to a post made by Adam Hinton, the purpose of the parade is to show gratitude to the farmers who feed us. He noted the impact they have on the local economy.

“We use the tractor parade to shine a spotlight on our community and, no doubt, our parade shines a bigger and brighter light on our community each year. We have numerous out-of-town guests who come to Flemingsburg for the parade including officials representing the commonwealth, those seeking statewide office, up-and-coming leaders, Miss Kentucky, and many more,” Hinton’s post read. “We appreciate anyone who chooses to be in Flemingsburg to celebrate our rich agricultural heritage during the parade.”

Hinton added that, although the presence of out-of-town people is valued and appreciated, the Tractor Parade is about “shining a spotlight” on Fleming County as a whole.

“Anyone who has ever been to Fleming County knows that the best part about Fleming County is our people! Our parade brings people here, but our people keep folks coming back,” Hinton’s post read.

He went on to discuss the turnout for the event. This year, the parade had a record total of entries at 269 vehicles in the lineup, according to Hinton. He said the previous record was 253.

Several community members along the streets could be heard making comments regarding the fun of watching the parade and their thoughts regarding how it has continued to grow over the years.

Hinton’s post noted the “defining moment” for the parade in the past. In 2014, the Tractor Parade was held in hopes of raising money to “retain” an Agriculture teaching position. He said the school system had difficulty getting funding from the state that year.

“The parade played a big part in raising awareness of our efforts. That’s when the importance of ag advocacy sunk in and the parade really took off,” Hinton’s post read.

He went on to thank those involved in putting together the FFA’s annual Tractor Parade.

“I love this event, what it stands for, and the broad collaboration it takes from throughout our community to make it a success each year. There are many folks working behind the scenes to make Ag Week, the parade, traffic control, the parade broadcast, and documentation of this event possible,” Hinton’s post read. “There are too many names to name – the local FFA, teachers and school personnel, bus drivers, tractor dealers, those hauling or loaning tractors, law enforcement and first responders, city and county employees, ag agencies and organizations, radio stations, newspapers, and countless volunteers going in our schools or working the parade lineup.”