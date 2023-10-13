In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Dukes of Hazzard was one of the most popular shows on television.

A lesser-known fact about the show was that the creation came from the mind of a man named Gy Waldron who was born in Bracken County.

According to local historian, Ron Bailey, Waldron was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in Lenoxburg, a community in Bracken County. He attended the University of Georgia on a singing scholarship, but after contracting issues with his throat, he started writing instead.

“As they say, the rest is television history,” Bailey said. “He wrote episodes for One Day at a Time and numerous TV movies, but his big break came in 1975 when he wrote and directed the hit movie Moonrunners which became a cult movie in the South.”

Moonrunners was an action-comedy film in 1975 about a Southern family who ran a bootlegging operation.

“In an interview, Gy Waldron said he had a childhood background in Kentucky knowing some moonshine drivers, growing up in Kentucky. Also, he said the characters were inspired by some family. Jesse was based on his grandfather (both in ‘Moonrunners’ and in Dukes).”

According to Bailey, Warner Brothers eventually called Waldron and asked him to create a television show based on the Moonrunners movie.

“That is how the iconic Dukes of Hazzard came about,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Waldron originally wanted General Lee to be a Pontiac Firebird, but the producers of the show chose a 1969 Dodge Charger instead. The General Lee name came about because in Moonrunners, the car was named Traveler after Lee’s horse.

“Just think that a Lenoxburg native wrote the script and directed one of the top-rated TV shows ever,” Bailey said. “Check out these facts, the first five seasons of the iconic show averaged over 19 million viewers each week and by season 3, it was the #2 rated show according to Nielsen, second only to Dallas and the Duke boys had 21.8 million viewers. Another interesting note: because Dukes was on Friday nights, some high schools in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi changed their football games to Saturday nights because the kids were staying home watching ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ Now that is culture impact and all of it is created by a Bracken Count native.”

Waldron is now in his 90s and has written several other pieces of literature.