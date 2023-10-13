The annual Ohio River Sweep will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The River Sweep is a volunteer, riverbank cleanup effort to help clear the shoreline along the Ohio River. It is sponsored by the Maysville Rotary Club and the Mason County Conservation District in conjunction with the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission.

Since 1989, this award-winning cleanup for the Ohio River has been organized by ORSANCO, FORE, and the environmental protection agencies from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“The volunteers for the Ohio River Sweep have made tremendous progress cleaning the Ohio River. Yet, litter continues to be a global problem. Volunteers make a positive impact in the entire Ohio River Basin by participating in the Ohio River Sweep,” the ORSANCO website and flyer said. “ORSANCO is partnering with these two groups to facilitate litter cleanup with the help of all the volunteers in the community that wish to participate.”

The Ohio River Sweep is a family-friendly event and convenient for young people, families and community organizations. Volunteers from the six states that border the Ohio River will remove litter at multiple locations along the river.

In Maysville, the starting point for the cleanup will be the Maysville Limestone Landing, located at the end of Limestone Street.

All volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and an event t-shirt. They are highly encouraged to wear close-toed shoes or boots.

Volunteers will also be asked to fill out an agreement form to participate and anyone under the age of 18 must have an agreement signed by a parent/guardian.

Hot dogs and drinks will also be available after the event.

In 2022, the Ohio River Sweep:

— 112 sweeps were hosted in six states.

— 5,136 people attended a river sweep event.

— 156,060 pounds of litter collected.