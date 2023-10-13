MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Fall Festival and Auction on Saturday, Oct. 14.

MCVFD Fire Captain Tracy Prater said this event has been going on since 2009 and is the departments primary fundraiser for the year with the proceeds providing their operating funds for the year.

The festival and auction will be held at the Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Department.

This year supper will be served at 5 p.m., the meal will consist of sirloin and two sides and Prater said prices will vary.

Hot-dogs will also be served and according to Prater some of the local Amish are donating food such as cakes and other sweets.

There will be Halloween themed party gifts available for purchase for any children who attend the event, Prater said the cost for the pails is $2-$3.

“The auction will begin at 7 p.m. and we are also doing a gun raffle, tickets are $5 each or six tickets for $20,” Prater said.

Prater explained the auction and raffle are separate things, the drawing for the raffle will happen midway through the auction.

Raffle tickets are already on sale and will be available up until the drawing starts Prater said.

The rifle for the raffle is a Browning Expo 270 which Prater said is new in the package and retails for $800-$1,000.

Prater said Craig Stanfield will be hosting the live auction which will include several brand new donated items from local businesses and some private citizens.

“We have a wide array of different items for auction, everything from household items, new kitchen appliances like crackpots and other kitchen accessories. There’s farm stuff, cases of oil, field treatment and stabilizers,” Prater said.

In a non-election year this fundraiser normally bring in $8,000-$10,000 for the department Prater said.

“During an election year it can bring in a lot more, politicians will come out to the auction and one year two of them got into bidding war after bidding war and we made $16,000 that year. This year being a non-election year, it will probably be a lot less,” Prater said.

Funds from this event also handle the departments major equipment repairs, maintenance and firetruck repairs Prater said.

“We usually have a pretty good turnout of 300-400 people, just depends on the year but obviously with COVID we have not had a great turnout the last couple of years. Last year we saw a bit more and hopefully, we are anticipating having a better crowd this year,” Prater said.