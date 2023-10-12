WEST UNION, Ohio — The 15th annual Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair Farm Festival begins on Friday, Oct. 13 and continues until Sunday, Oct. 15.

The festival will take place in the heart of Adams County’s Amish community on the Grindstone Farm. Herb, Kim and Brad Erwin are the festival hosts. Their farm is supplied with beef cattle, peacocks, mums and a pumpkin patch.

There are three extensive barns on the property that hold some unique antiquities for the treasure hunters.

For festival goers who are not interested in antiques, there are many other vendors with which to shop. Approximately 200 artisans are on the scene with hand-crafted, quality items. Attendees can expect to see metal yard art, wood crafts such as bowls, toys and birdhouses, as well as handsewn, woven and knit goods.

There will also be a number of handwoven baskets, hand-poured candles, jams and jellies, and various forms of artwork and photography.

The Herb festival wouldn’t be complete without just that, herbal products and wares. Festival goers can stock their kitchens up with fresh herbs, herbal and medicinal teas and a number of herb mixes. Additionally, there will be an array of herbal soaps and lotions as well as herbal rubs, blends and butters.

The ‘famous pumpkin cannon’ will also be on the premises for those adventurous enough to shoot a pumpkin through the air like a cannonball.

Admission to the Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival is free but there is a $5 parking fee.

The Grindstone Farm is located at 817 Tater Ridge Road which is between Wheatridge Road and Ohio 32.