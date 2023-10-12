This month during October is dedicated to Residents’ Rights Month in recognition of senior living facilities in the Buffalo Trace area.

On Friday, Oct. 6, at the Maysville Community and Technical College a resident forum was held where individuals discussed residents’ rights, a proclamation signed by Governor Andy Beshear and comments from nine Kentucky residents themselves.

As the forum began District Long-Term Care Ombudsman Amanda Grooms welcomed everyone and expressed how important the day and event was.

She stated that “These aren’t just people that we visit they are our friends, some are even our own family members they each have a story to tell they’ve lived a rich an fulfilled life and they continue to thrive they are people just like you and me and they want and deserve to be heard if we will just take the time to listen.”

Grooms continued by saying “It’s unfortunate that long-term care often has a negative connotation there is work to be done and every experience is certainly unique but amidst it all, there is a lot of good and I hope you’ll agree the time to change the narrative is now.”

This event was brought together to not only advocate for the rights of long-term care residents but also to bring awareness to them.

After the welcome remarks given by Grooms, the next segment of the event was remarks from the Kentucky State LTC Ombudsman Sherry Culp.

In the residents’ rights guidebook that was handed out at the event, Culp writes that “Residents’ Rights place a strong emphasis on individual dignity and self-determination. It is easier to exercise your rights for a better long-term care experience if you are knowledgeable and empowered.”

Culp discussed at Friday’s event how important long-term care is and thanked all of the people involved with it especially the families of long-term care residents that do so much for them.

She said, “It’s not easy work and we know that and we appreciate your dedication.”

She then went on to describe the work that the Ombudsman’s do with the facilities and stated that “It is a Swedish word that means representative or someone who speaks out on behalf of other people. There are different kinds of Ombudsman but Congress created the long-term care Ombudsman to be an advocate for people who live in long-term care facilities.”

Culp continued stating “We regularly visit facilities we identify and investigate and work to resolve any complaints that are made by residents or on behalf of them, we provide information to residents about long-term care and their rights and their services.”

“We educate and inform the public about services related to long-term care, we support the development of family and resident councils and citizen advocacy groups and we analyze and comment on recommended changes to laws and policies pertaining to the health welfare and safety of residents” Culp states.

In a few comments after the event Culp talked about how when residents were approached about speaking, they voiced how they had concerns.

She stated, “I think it’s a real reminder like one of the things that I think our society is becoming a little more aware of is self-neglect and how much self-neglect goes on at the end of life.

“When you lose the ability to care for yourselves and you need a care institution it is changing the narrative and uplifting to hear people talk about how even though I have needs and I am not one hundred percent independent anymore I still value my life and I value a lot of the people I am around I think that’s really important,” Culp said.

One of the main aspects of this event to further advocate for residents’ rights was a proclamation signed by Governor Beshear officially proclaiming the month of October as Residents’ Rights Month in the entire Buffalo Trace District.

The Proclamation was presented at the event by Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander.

Friedlander when speaking about the event said, “This is part of the point of today is so that we actually listen to all of listen and hear and react to what residents are actually experiencing.”

According to Friedlander when describing the Proclamation it expresses the idea that everyone should be able to know their rights and have those rights as well and to honor those in long-term care facilities and to celebrate the month of October and residents’ rights and make voices heard and advocate for them.

After the opening speeches and the presentation of the Proclamation, it was then time to hear directly from the residents themselves and for them to make their voices heard for everyone to hear.

There was a total of nine residents who were present to speak at the event and answer questions about their time living in the facilities and the things that have meant the most to them during their time there.

The residents present were Robert Marshall, Boyd McGlone, John McIntyre, Michael Ritchie, Linda Applegate, Faye Ginn, Hazel Liles, Ina McCord and Linda Miller.

One of the things that the residents’ discussed was the type of community that they found when moving into a long-term care facility.

Michael said, “I picked Maysville Nursing Home and Rehab as my second home to go to that just felt like the darkest state there was because I was like no take me back I can’t do this no no. They were there Maysville Nursing Home employees was there to hold my hand to hug me and tell me it would get better. It got better it was wonderful I enjoyed it and like they say one great big family. I love it I love the people there and like I said they’re just like one big great family we have a wonderful time.”

Something that everyone wanted to make sure to emphasize and discuss, especially with the residents at the event was thanking the long-term care facilities and Linda had a comment he wanted to share to those employees.

She stated, “I think that all people that take care of someone whether it is a nursing home, assisted living long-term care whatever it is even in the hospice are blessed people they’re caring, loving, they are empathetic and they really want to help and God bless that we have people like that.”

One aspect that the residents discussed that was really important was what they went through during the pandemic.

Michael stated that during the pandemic “First words is oh Lord Covid, Covid, Covid. What is rough? Yes, it was it was very rough. The doors were locked your families couldn’t come in only connection you had with your family was face-time and talking to you about things like that but that’s not like having your daughter my only child there to hold you and hug you, my sister.

“What we did as Maysville Nursing Home and Rehab we had someone there to hold you somebody there to shake your hand and tell you we’re going to get through this together and you know what we did get through it. From the hard work of the nurses, aids and housekeeping short staffed I mean it was just unreal” Michael further stated.

“We had some people that worked so many long long days because you didn’t have enough staff to be there because of Covid they were out sick too not just the patients were sick. They got through it they got through every day of it and just like everyone has been saying it, it was like the one great big Covid family. It was hard but it was also easy because they made it easy on you” Michael stated.

Residents’ Rights Month is here in this current month of October and this forum displayed the ideas and voices of those who make up those residents and what they want others to know about them and long-term care facilities.