FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Public Library has a few events this month to celebrate Halloween.

Every second Thursday of the month FCPL has small events, this month the event features ‘Feeding Nightmares’ (ghost stories) told by traveling storyteller and speaker with the Kentucky Humanities Program Mary Hamilton.

According to FCPL Director Wendy Johnston the event is being funded in part by Kentucky Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities and will be held on Thursday, Oct 12, at 6 p.m. and go on until 8 p.m.

Johnston said according to Hamilton’s bio, she entertains audiences of all ages, telling stories in a ‘talking style’ performance.

Her stories are drawn from many sources including Kentucky legends, world folk and fairy tales, myths, true stories and her own original fictions.

The event is completely free and Johnston encourages anybody who likes listening to storytellers to come and join the fun.

Another event coming up is the Pumpkin Decorating Contest Johnston said.

Johnston said the event has three age categories with corresponding prizes for the winner in each group (prizes not disclosed but will not be cash prizes). The age groups are 0-4 years old, 5-12 years Olds and 13-18 years plus.

Participants can start dropping off their pumpkin entries on Oct. 15, and last day to drop off an entry will be Oct. 22.

There are only a few rules Johnston said, the pumpkins cannot be cut. Pumpkins can be decorated with any other mediums such as paint, markers and crayons or other supplies but cutting the pumpkins will cause them to rot.

Johnston also advises to make sure the pumpkins are a reasonable size as they do not have a lot of space at the library.

“We don’t really have a limit on size but we obviously do not have space for a 500 pound pumpkin,” she laughed.

Voting on the pumpkins will be from Oct. 22-30, winners will be announced on Halloween and will receive ribbons and prizes according to Johnston

Voters can vote at the library or through the FCPL Facebook page Johnston said.