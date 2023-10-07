Students at Mason County High School were given a lesson on impaired driving on Friday.

The Arrive Alive Tour is a product of UNITE which is the number one Health and Wellness Organization in the nation. The tech company feels they have a social responsibility to educate students about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting while driving.

Based out of Michigan, The Arrive Alive Tour uses a virtual reality headset and a stationary Jeep to allow students to experience the difficulties of keeping a car steady on the road while impaired. While one student drives, the other students are given the opportunity to see what the driver sees on a nearby screen.

The Arrive Alive experience was able to come to Maysville thanks to a grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. Ashley Kirk, Youth Service Center Coordinator at Mason County Schools, expressed her appreciation on behalf of the school.

“Arrive Alive was able to visit the students at Mason County High School today to educate the students on impaired and distracted driving. Special thanks to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety for sponsoring teen driving safety campaigns such as Arrive Alive throughout the state of Kentucky and helping make the roads a safer place! We had around 200 students able to participate today.”

Student Amayah Gardener was the first in her classroom’s rotation to volunteer and was coincidentally the only student to close the door and put on a seatbelt.

When asked how the simulation felt for her she gave a brief description of her experience. “The first thing you notice is how easy it is to swerve.” Gardener did feel the simulation was a helpful tool. “I think it’s a unique experience.”

After each student’s turn, they are handed a DUI citation with a list of infractions. Some of the infractions listed are speeding, swerving, driving off the road, collision and vehicular manslaughter.

On the other side of the DUI citation is an informational brochure that contains facts about DUIs, the consequences of a DUI and how to stay safe.

On the list is a subheading that reads, “Dangers of Drinking and Driving,” which gives a few statistics.

Nationally there is a DUI fatality every 52 minutes and over 10 thousand fatal DUI crashes annually.

Additionally, the brochure included tips to stay safe such as planning a sober ride home, not letting friends or family get behind the wheel impaired, calling a taxi or ridesharing service and not consuming alcohol if you are underage.

The Arrive Alive Tour banner reads, “I pledge to drive Sober And Free of Electronics,” in other words, S.A.F.E.

To find out more about The Arrive Alive Tour, visit arrivealivetour.org.