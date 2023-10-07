AUGUSTA — Augusta City Council members voted for Tina Sticklen, a former council member, to fill the council’s open seat recently.

The vote took place during a special meeting of the council.

According to Sticklen, she previously served on the Augusta City Council from 2015 to 2022. She said she did not run for re-election in the most recent election due to conflicts with her personal life.

Sticklen noted she wanted to focus on her daughter’s senior year and be there for every step she took in her last year of high school.

Sticklen went on to discuss how she decided she wanted to serve on the council again.

When Augusta Council Member Joe Goecke was seriously considering leaving the council, he told Sticklen, she said. She said that Goecke’s resignation lined up perfectly with her availability to serve on the council.

At the council’s regular meeting in September, Sticklen was present when Mayor John Laycock requested nominations to fill Goecke’s seat. She was not voted in at the time due to a voting tie between her and Tommy Kiskaden, who was also nominated.

Sticklen said she was confident in trying to be voted onto the council again because of her relationship with the Augusta community. She noted that she heard she has a large amount of support from the city.

“I was very happy when I heard that (she was back on the council),” Sticklen said. She went on to share her hopes for serving on the council.

Sticklen said she wants to continue supporting the Augusta community the way they have been supported in the past. She noted that she wants to do what is best for the city and the citizens who reside there during her time on the council.

Sticklen said she plans to run for re-election when her term ends and noted that she would have run regardless if a seat had not opened beforehand.

According to Sticklen, she also works at the Augusta Independent School Board Office as a secretary. She said she would continue her role at the school board office during her time on the council.

Sticklen’s nomination at the special council meeting was passed with a vote of three to two.

The three council members who voted yes on the nomination of Sticklen were Matt McCane, Josh White, and Peggy Kelsch. David Mefford and John Yingling voted against her nomination.

One other item was on the agenda for the special meeting on Oct. 4. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to establish Echo Hall as the new location of monthly meetings.

The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the next regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18. If the reading passes, the meetings will be held at Echo Hall, starting in November.