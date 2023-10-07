AUGUSTA — Concerns over the financial aspects of the Cincinnati Reds ball field project were expressed during a recent Augusta Independent School board meeting.

According to Superintendent Lisa McCane, the project is “at the point” where it can officially be started. She noted the school’s foundation has “taken on” the responsibility of being a fiscal agent for the project.

A fiscal agent is responsible for receiving and keeping track of funds for the project, she said.

Since the laborers of the project are ready to start working, they need a contract holder, according to McCane. The contract holder would only be liable through an LLC, not individuals involved with the organization that was the holder.

McCane said the foundation expressed concerns regarding their ability to provide funds for the project. She noted the project currently has $300,000 in funds collected. It will cost around $400,000 total.

According to McCane, the concern is regarding a “what it” scenario in which the donations that would cover the difference in the cost would not be received in time. She went on to ask if the board could act as a “financial guarantor.”

Being a guarantor would mean the school board would pay the funds necessary if they have not been finalized or received yet, McCane said. She wondered if the board would have the money returned to them once the donations were received.

“The board has the money. As you heard last month, we have about a million dollars in the bank. So it’s not a problem for us to loan them $82,000 (the foundation currently has $14,000),” McCane said. “Here’s the worst-case scenario. Let’s say something happened and didn’t come through, you’ve already contributed $30,000. A premier sponsorship for this is $100,000 and gets field naming rights. The worst thing, Augusta Independent School district becomes the, has the naming right to that gorgeous, new, almost a half a million dollar ball field.”

She noted that, without the board being a financial guarantor, the foundation is “nervous” to be the contract holder for the project. AIS board members went on to approve the board being a financial guarantor.

After McCane finished giving board members the update on the ball field project, Board Chair Laura Bach addressed the board and the public with statements regarding financial contributions from the City of Augusta.

She said the city had previously “promised” to earmark American Rescue Plan Act funds for the ball field project. Recently, she learned that all available funds had been earmarked and there was nothing dedicated to the project.

“I’m very, right now, upset with the City of Augusta. They’re not donating anything towards this project. Not a dime. They had told us that money was earmarked for this project but now, it’s not,” Bach said.

According to McCane, Mayor John Laycock told her the city was contributing $40,000 in “in-kind” donations. Principal Robin Kelsch explained that in-kind funds essentially say the school has full disposal of the city’s labor, machinery, and equipment.

He said there is a possibility the foundation can accept in-kind donations in the number of funds contributed but there is also a chance they could decline the city’s contribution.

McCane added that she asked the mayor if the city could donate general funds since ARPA funds were already earmarked to other projects. She said she was told the city has $400,000 in their general, or rainy day, fund.

“We’re not asking for the moon. We’re asking for projects for the future of our children,” Bach said. She suggested there be a contract put in place once the situation with the city’s contribution is finalized.

Bach went on to request citizens of Augusta and board members attend the council’s next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. to voice their opinion and support regarding the ball field project.

She noted the importance of funding the project.

“It sure would be nice if board members and citizens could go and state their opinion,” she said. “We’re taxpayers, our school here is the second biggest business in this town and pays payroll tax. For the city to not donate something towards their property, to benefit the children, to benefit the school, really upsets me.”