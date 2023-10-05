The Fall quarterly clean-up will begin on Friday, Oct. 6 in Maysville.

During the cleanup, dumpsters will be set out in different locations around the city.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said most items can be placed in the dumpsters, with a few exceptions. There should be no tires, no hazardous material, no construction/demolition material.

“TVs can be thrown in the dumpsters,” Wallingford said. “We politely ask that no one set anything outside of the dumpsters. The goal is to provide the service to our citizens so that they don’t have to make a special trip to the landfill and it hopefully keeps people from dumping on the side of the road.”

The locations will include:

— Pelham/East 6th Street

— Forest Ave Police Station

— Central/East 6th Street

— Union Street near January Park

— East 5th Street/Plum Street

— Old Main Street in Old Washington in the large grass parking lot

— Wall Street and McDonald Parkway near the flood wall

— Public Works on Martha Comer Drive

— The 400/500 block of West Second Street

“Tires are NOT accepted for this cleanup,” a representative for the city said. “Appliances can be dropped off at the Forest Avenue Police Station, and Public Works on Martha Comer Drive.”

According to the city representatives, the program is for Maysville residents only.

There will also be bagged leaf pickups beginning this week in the city.

“Also, a reminder that the City will start picking up bagged leaves this week through the end of November. Downtown on Tuesdays and top of the hill to Washington on Fridays,” city representatives said.