The case involving a man who allegedly tried to kidnap two children has been sent to the grand jury.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, 36-year-old Dustin Spaulding allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in downtown Maysville, according to the Maysville Police Department.

Spaulding, from Amelia, Ohio was at the Maysville Rotary Park when he allegedly attempted to grab a child as she was going down the playground slide, according to Maysville Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Conley.

The child’s mother immediately ran to her screaming child and fought to get control of the situation.

Moments after hearing the victim’s scream, Randy and Christie Dixon witnessed Spaulding come up from behind them and allegedly attempt to grab their 7-year-old son by the arm as they were taking a walk together.

“I held on for dear life,” said Christie Dixon. She went on to explain that it was a horrifying experience to see someone attempt to take the most precious thing in your world.

The mother of the first child ran with her daughter to the nearby Valero gas station to call for help.

After Spaulding accepted defeat with the Dixons, he too made his way to the Valero gas station.

Video footage shows Spaulding entering the gas station and making his way up and down the aisles simply wandering, according to authorities.

Officers from the Maysville Police Department arrived shortly thereafter and apprehended the suspect. Spaulding admitted to police that he had been at Rotary Park.

A police officer can be heard on camera footage asking if Spaulding had been attempting to abduct a little girl but he denied any wrongdoing, authorities said.

Once Spaulding was handcuffed, he could be seen on police body-cam footage attempting to elude officers by taking off on foot as he was being read his Miranda rights.

Authorities said Spaulding led Police to believe that drugs, possibly LSD, had been behind his behavior.

Spaulding’s defense lawyer, Joe Suhre, says Spaulding’s drug use may play a role in his defense.

“I think it’s certainly a factor that needs to be taken into account. And again, I’m looking at all angles of it to provide the best defense that I can to Dustin,” he said.

After hearing testimony from Maysville Police, the judge bound the case to the grand jury.

Spaulding’s car was found in Aberdeen across the bridge. Inside, police found his cell phone, a butcher knife and a camera that had a telescopic lens attachment.