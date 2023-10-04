Scan this QR code to send donations to the Augusta Rotary Club as a contribution to the installation of new dog doors at the Bracken County Animal Shelter.

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Rotary Club recently dedicated an annual grant to 16 new dog doors at the Bracken County Animal Shelter.

According to Assistant Governor of the Augusta Rotary Club Tom Burke, the club receives an annual grant of up to $1,500 from Rotary International for a local project. He said the club has done four projects in the last four years.

Burke said the club has to match at least 50 percent of the funds provided through the grant in order to be eligible. He noted the club typically matches 100 percent of the grant received.

The club received the full $1,500 grant from Rotary International this year. Another $1,500 will be contributed from the club’s funds, Burke said.

He added that additional donations that could help cover the cost of the project are greatly appreciated.

Burke said the total cost of the project is estimated to be around $8,000. The club is in need of about $5,000 more in order to complete the project.

“This will greatly improve the dog’s well-being and sanitation ability,” Burke said. “With your generous contribution, the dogs will soon be able to freely move between the inside and outside of each pen, which they cannot do currently.”

A representative of the Bracken County Animal Shelter confirmed the new doors will permit access to the indoor and outdoor areas of the shelter to the dogs at any time throughout the day. The representative called them “guillotine doors.”

According to Burke, the project to install the dog doors will be completed as soon as possible. He noted one door has already been ordered as a “trial” to see if the type of door will work for the shelter’s needs.

Burke said the project will be completed by Rotarians when materials are available. They don’t want to wait “too long” to start the project because of changing weather, he added.

Donations for the installation of the new dog doors at the Bracken County Animal Shelter can be made directly to the shelter by calling Robin Snapp, the shelter’s manager, at 606-375-9930.

The Augusta Rotary Foundation can also accept donations for the project. Community members can call Tom Burke at 513-635-7751 or send funds to the club’s Venmo @AugustaRotaryky.com.

Visit the Augusta Rotary Club at https://www.augustarotaryky.com/. Burke noted the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides books to preschoolers every month was funded through a past Rotary International grant.

He said the information about the library and registration is on the club’s website. Burke encourages community members to register their children for the program.