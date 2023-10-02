MAYSVILLE — Saturday, September 30 the Limestone Landing welcomed Pickers and Grinners open air market.

The liberty band opened up the event with some patriotic medleys.

Sam Huff and Tuff Enuff, 50’s Elvis Band took over with some oldies hits.

The Berea Festival Dancers took over the entertainment for the next several hours.

From 2-3 o’clock there was music by The Huff Twins and Huff-Lindsay Band 70’s and 80’s music rounded out the event.

Several vendors were set up with handmade goods and some delicious homemade treats.

Dr. B’s Bees with Indian Trace Apiary was set up with local honey in regular, lemon and vanilla varieties. They also had several sweet treats such as handmade turtles and caramels infused with honey, honeybun cake and honey pumpkin cake.

Also serving up delicious treats were MC Cookies, MoJoe’s made from scratch jams, jelly’s and cakes, and Hobbs fudge-n-cakes.

MC Cookies had an array of sweets from cookies to cupcakes.

MoJoe’s had a jam or jelly for everyone such as Christmas Jam, strawberry ghost pepper and pineapple habanero jellies. They also had several flavors of cakes and even a variety pack of mini cupcakes.

Hobbs fudge-n-cakes had several interesting flavors to choose from including orange cream and birthday cake as well as the more typical fudge flavors like chocolate and peanut butter.

606 Tacoz and Bennetts BBQ were up and running for those looking for something a bit hardier. For those interested in having a spirit or two, Brewing Now had a booth set up offering IPAs German Lagers, Sours and Ales.

JoAleene Miranda had a booth set up displaying two books her mother authored pertaining to life on a showboat. Bryant’s Showboat Museum and Gift Shop is located at 105 Riverside Drive, Augusta KY and is open on weekends.

Upcycled Designs by Lori had a lovely set up of garden art made from thrifted glass and even incorporated some stained glass of her own creation.

Two new vendors were set up at this month’s Picker’s and Grinner’s market; Hillside farm with mums, pumpkins and gourds and Photos by Terry Prather featuring some of his own handmade wooden frames.

Several vendors focused on embroidery work such as Mamaw T’s Embroideries and More, Stitches n’ Bags and Christy’s Crafts and Embroidery. All had their own unique style and offerings.

Victory Nouveau focused their items on handmade wearables such as scarves, hats and scrunchies.

Simply Tucker Designs had several things to offer such as sweatshirts, holiday kids tops and tumblers.

Blooming Valley Flower Farm based in Nicholas County had crafts made with dried flowers from Kim and David Ellington’s own farm. Flowers are hand dried and then placed in molds for resin crafts or used for other various decorations. They also offered a variety of snacks and homemade herb infused vinegar.

Other vendors included were Derek Griffey Knifeshop, Woodcreek Woodshop, Window Depot and Scentsy with Patricia Blackford.