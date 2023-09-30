FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky Welding Institute’s Director of Education Bobby Pease has been appointed new Curriculum Specialist by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training.

A KWI spokesperson announced they at the institute are proud of the new appointment and of Pease for being selected for a role where he will contribute his extensive experience in welding education to review and audit curriculum offerings at schools seeking ACCET across the nation.

Listed among the credentials that make him suitable for the pivotal role is his wealth of experience as Pease holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education, a Master’s of Arts in Career and Technical Education and he is a national board-certified teacher, according to KWI.

KWI said with a career spanning two decades, Pease has dedicated himself to advancing the field of welding education by utilizing not only his academic background but also an extensive list of certifications.

Among his certifications which include being an AWS Certified Welding Inspector, Pease holds certification with OSHA, NCCER Master Trainer, NCCCO Practical Examiner and several more according to KWI.

The combination of his experience, academia, credentials, certifications and practical knowledge make Pease an exceptional choice for this role according to KWI.

KWI Director Adam Hinton shared his feelings of pride and enthusiasm regarding the appointment.

“Bobby’s selection as a Curriculum Specialist by ACCET is a testament to the industry-respected individuals that manage and operate KWI. It reflects the dedication and expertise he brings to our institution and the wider welding education community,” Hinton stated.

In his new role, Pease will collaborate with ACCET to assess welding education programs ensuring they meet the high standards of ACCET, according to KWI.