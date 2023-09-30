Democratic candidate for State Treasurer Michael Bowman is sharing his hopes for potential election in the 2023 general election.

During a Mason County Democratic Party and Tri-County Democratic Woman’s Lunch on the Lawn, four democratic candidates drew the attention of several Maysvillians as they shared their values and hopes for the election this year.

The four candidates that addressed the community were Buddy Wheatley for Secretary of State, Retired Rep. Col. Pam Stevenson for Attorney General, Kim Reeder for State Auditor and Michael Bowman for State Treasurer.

To begin the series of addressing, Wheatley approached the podium and shared his plan for change in the position of secretary of state. He noted several ideologies and practices in the state that are “outdated.”

According to Wheatley, people in the state rarely recognize that Kentucky is one of the “hardest places to vote” in the nation. He said the state has restrictive laws, even with recent changes, that affect access to polls.

“I will be a secretary of state that will open access to the polls and increase voter turnout,” Wheatley said.

He added that voter turnout is a part of the responsibility of the secretary of state.

Wheatley said he will fight to keep voter polls open until 7 p.m., the time the constitution allows. He will also push for a longer period of time for early voting and granting access to independent and third-party voters in primary elections.

Wheatley went on to say that he would appreciate the vote of citizens in Mason County and continued to note his values.

Next, Stevenson approached the podium to discuss her opinion and thoughts regarding the role of attorney general.

She noted that she served in the United States Air Force for 27 years as a lawyer and was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020. After her years of service, Stevenson returned to Kentucky to serve the citizens.

“I decided, that when I retired in 2011 after 27 years, I was gonna come back to Kentucky and do for Kentucky what I did for America,” Stevenson said. She went on to discuss her background as a lawyer.

According to Stevenson, she opened up a nonprofit law firm that serves veterans, working families and the elderly. She noted that she has 39 years of experience in practicing law.

Stevenson added that the office of the attorney general is “vital” to the success of Kentucky families “surviving.”

“I see the attorney general’s office as the people’s office, as the friend that connects every county, every county judge, every commonwealth, every family, every community, so Kentucky can be beautiful,” Stevenson said.

She went on to discuss the salaries and training of police officers and noted they play a key role in a fair justice system.

“As attorney general, we’ve gotta take care of our most vulnerable,” she said. “We have the power, if we’re brave enough, to serve these people that don’t have the power they need to get what they need to live the one life they’ve got.”

Stevenson also gave her thoughts on the current drug crisis in Kentucky. She said people involved with drugs need to be treated, not put in jail. She went on to give a general statement for her campaign.

“We live by duty, honor and country. Join me as attorney general and live by duty, honor, Kentucky,” Stevenson said in her closing statement.

Following Stevenson, Reeder gave her sentiments regarding her possible election as the state auditor. She began her address by giving her background in tax law.

She said she worked in the field for almost 20 years and was recognized as one of the top 10 tax lawyers in the state in 2011. Reeder noted that she was experienced and qualified for the position.

Reeder went on to say there are a lot of Kentuckians who don’t fully understand the position of the state auditor and the importance of who you elect.

A state auditor evaluates financial statements and looks at where tax dollars are being used and if they are allocated appropriately, Reeder said. She noted it is important for people to see where their money is going.

Reeder added that an energetic auditor is also important because it demonstrates passion and enthusiasm in the office. She feels she makes a good candidate for the role.

“I can tell you, I can bring that passion and enthusiasm to the auditor’s office,” Reeder said.

She noted an auditor should also be involved in the government and know what is going on outside of the auditor’s office.

Finally, Bowman gave his thoughts to the attendees of the democratic meeting.

According to Bowman, it has been nearly 40 years since there was a state treasurer in office with background or educational training in finance.

“Think about that,” Bowman said. “We’re putting people in Frankfort who are wholly unqualified for the jobs and that is something that we have an opportunity, in this election, to fix.”

Bowman noted that he was asked by Gov. Andy Beshear to join his administration.

“Together, we can work together as partners rather than adversaries to get what we need to get done in Kentucky for you,” Bowman said. “And not just you, but your children and your grandchildren. Because this isn’t just about today, this is about setting Kentucky up for success tomorrow.”

Bowman went on to discuss the importance of voting. He said there are some people who may not go out and vote, but regret their decision the morning after Election Day.

He noted there are 39 days until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

To register to vote, please go to govote.ky.gov.