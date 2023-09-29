MAYSLICK — On Saturday, September 16 several members of WoodmenLife took to Roff Park in Mayslick Kentucky to make some needed improvements for the WoodmanLife Giving Together community project.

Last year members decided to do a major overhaul of the park About 20 individuals took it upon themselves to make some key improvements. A few of the ideas for the park were unable to be executed last year so a few of the WoodmenLife members decided to finish them up this year.

This year, eight volunteers, both WoodmenLife members and nonmembers, showed up to Roff Park to plant flowers, replace boards on the bridge and seal it, power wash the shelter, replace basketball nets and fix leaning basketball goals.

WoodmenLife member Tammy White stated that this was an individual event, not a chapter event meaning anyone could participate.

White explained that the WoodmenLife organization offers each chapter a $500 expenditure that can be used on an area of the community and this year was dedicated to finishing up the park.

“I chose Roff Park as our WoodmenLife Giving Together Project so that May’s Lick and the surrounding area residents can enjoy picnicking, the playground and other things the park has to offer.”

White clarified that there are still a few little painting projects to do but she feels they’ve done a good job of cleaning up and making the area more inviting for parkgoers.

WoodmenLife’s fingerprint is on lots of improvements and treasures in our city and many have taken notice of their hard work.

“Tammy and the WoodmenLife Team are always looking for avenues to make Mason County better. The Commissioners and I are so proud of the work they’ve done at Roff Park. It’s public-private partnerships like this one, or Cummins Nature Preserve and the others that make Mason County such a wonderful place to live. Assets like Roff Park and others, combined with the dedication of citizen servants like this team, truly make Mason County special,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill stated.

The WoodmenLife organization was founded in 1890 and has been serving the community for 130 years. Anyone who obtains life insurance from WoodmenLife is considered a member.

There are WoodmenLife chapters all over the United States and all of them strive to better the areas they live in.

WoodmenLife’s mission is, “Uniting hardworking Americans to secure their financial future while strengthening our communities and country.”

If you are interested in learning more about the WoodmenLife organization or are interested in purchasing life insurance from a local representative, you can go to https://www.woodmenlife.org/chapter/KY915/