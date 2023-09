PEEBLES — Two people were arrested in Peebles, Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 28 in connection to a nearby shooting.

The individual who was shot took a bullet to the leg. The injuries sustained were not life-threatening.

The person who is suspected of the shooting is not cooperating with police.

No one has been officially charged with the shooting.

According to Chief Deputy Bob Ruebusch, both the victim and the suspected shooter were arrested for outstanding warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.