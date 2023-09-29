Laurel Touchton is waiting as the mc, Nick McCaslin, for the weigh-off announces her entry in the contest.

Laurel Touchton’s pumpkin is being lifted onto a scale for an official weighing to be ranked later in the contest.

Laurel Touchton, a Mason County girl, recently entered a 278-pound pumpkin named Sylvester in a weigh-off and placed ninth.

Earlier this year, Laurel made the decision to begin her journey with the Atlantic Giant pumpkin after seeing her dad, Brian Touchton, grow several large pumpkins in past years.

She thought it would be fun to grow that big of a pumpkin and to have the ability to meet new people at weigh-offs, she said.

After several months of tending to the pumpkin’s needs with the help of her dad, Laurel was ready to enter her pumpkin in a weigh-off. She entered her pumpkin in The Great Pumpkin and Watermelon Pursuit at Robert’s Family Farm in Guston, her dad said.

According to Laurel, she felt scared and had several thoughts running through her head when she was at the weigh-in. She noted that she was nervous about what was to come and about the size of her competitor’s pumpkins.

Laurel said she thought about the possibility of having the smallest pumpkin at the weigh-off.

The final weight of Laurel’s pumpkin was 278 pounds, taking ninth place in the weigh-off. After her pumpkin was weighed on a scale, Laurel felt better about entering into the contest.

“I feel good because people say that the goal for growing a giant pumpkin is to grow the biggest pumpkin but at the end of the day, the real win is that you get it to the scale, and I did that,” Laurel said.

She went on to discuss the possibility of growing another Atlantic Giant next year. She suggested she was still deciding whether she wanted to grow her own pumpkin or just help her dad if he were to grow one next year.

Though the pumpkin won’t be used for baking or cooking purposes, Laurel’s dad noted that it would make a great jack-o-lantern. He said the pumpkin will be used as a porch decoration.

Brian added they would remove the seeds, dry them, and then store them for future “grows.”

He went on to discuss the weigh-off in general. Brian said Nick McCaslin mc’d The Great Pumpkin and Watermelon Pursuit where Laurel entered her pumpkin.

He noted that McCaslin has grown large pumpkins in the past, but is better known for his “big” watermelons and temporarily held the title for the world record cantaloupe.

Brian added that Dwight Slone was another big help for Laurel this year. Slone is a multiple-time state record holder and is often referred to and known as the “Johnny Pumpkin seed of Atlantic Giants.”