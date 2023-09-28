BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Fiscal Court recently awarded bids for a few different projects.

According to Magistrate Craig Miller, some bids were advertised for the last 30 days on social media and in local newspapers for two projects. The first of the two projects was for new siding and trim for gutters on the road department building.

He said one bid was received for the siding and trim project for $32,500. There was no specific date listed for when progress would start, but he noted that it would likely be a few months from now.

The second project was for the inside of the county barn and county road department break room ceiling, Miller said. He noted that one estimate was received for that project as well.

The bid was for $29,961, according to Miller.

Another bid was listed on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting but was tabled for a future meeting. Miller said they would like to verify the bid received meets all of the court’s specifications for the project.

He noted the project was related to three warning sirens in the county.

Other items on the agenda for the Bracken County Fiscal Court included:

—Approval of minutes from the last regular meeting on Sept. 27.

—Roads and road projects update from road supervisor. Several trees have been trimmed and blacktop patching has been done in several areas.

—Approval of vendor claims including general fund, road fund, jail fund, and dispatch.

—The next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the fiscal court building at 10 a.m.