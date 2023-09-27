FLEMINGSBURG — The Buffalo Trace Area’s Cooperative Extension Offices are hosting the first Area Farm and Field Day on Friday, Sept. 29.

Agriculture Agent for the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Office, April Wilhoit said each office from Lewis, Fleming, Mason, Bracken and Robertson counties has hosted smaller, separate events on the topics that will be featured but this is the first big event to feature all topics.

This bigger event will take place in Fleming County at Masters Acres Farm, though if the event is successful it will be held yearly and rotate between counties Wilhoit explained.

“You do not have to be from these counties to attend though, anyone can attend. We do ask that you let us know so we have plenty of food for the day,” Wilhoit said.

Participants will receive educational information on bees, general sheep and goat production, cattle vaccines, insect identification, electric fencing demonstrations and more, according to Wilhoit.

Vendor sign-in will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, followed by the first-morning session speakers at 10 a.m., Wilhoit said.

“All of our vendors are from agriculture-related fields. The first educational session starts at 10 a.m. and then we will have our second session of the morning will be from 11 a.m. to noon,” she said.

Wilhoit said a few vendors present will include Hinton Mills, the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Farm Bureau and more.

This event is geared toward anybody with an interest in farming, whether a seasoned farmer or just starting out or people who would like to be more knowledgeable on farming according to Wilhoit.

Seasoned farmers will be able to learn new information such as utilizing drones in agricultural production and novices will learn many new things such as identifying weeds in pastures and hayfields and much more according to Wilhoit.

Wilhoit said whether young or old, new to farming or if you have been farming for generations, or if you are just interested in educational information on agriculture, it is never too late to learn more.

“We will also be doing an indoor prize drawing at the wrap-up of the event at 2 p.m. Folks have to attend at least one morning and one-afternoon session to qualify for a door prize, they will have punch cards given to them at sign-in that morning,” she said.

Door prizes include an electric fence charger, a Yeti Cooler, a bag of minerals, a dart gun and several more Wilhoit explained.

A free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided at the event by Masters Acres Farm, which participants can enjoy as they walk around to the different organizations/vendors booths receiving educational information from each Wilhoit said.