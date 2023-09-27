GEORGETOWN, Ohio – The Georgetown Police Department released an update on the Sept. 20 shooting incident.

Officers and Brown County Sheriff’s Office were called to an active shooter report that came in on September 20.

At the location of 5612 Wahlsburg East Road a Georgetown Police Officer arrived first and immediately came into contact with suspect Noah Clifton.

Clifton was standing outside of the residence where authorities had received the report and the officer identified him standing next to a car.

The officer told Clifton to get away from the car and after he complied with that order he was taken into custody and a handgun was found on the ground near where Clifton was standing.

According to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, “This individual was ordered to step away from the vehicle which he did. A handgun was observed on the ground near the subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident.”

After Noah Clifton was taken into custody Ellis stated that “Investigation into this incident revealed that Ralph Neff Sr., Margaret Neff and Zachary Neff were in the residence when Noah Clifton entered the room where the victims were located and shot all three with a .380 caliber handgun.”

Clifton’s grandfather Ralph Neff Sr. had a gunshot wound on his head and passed away from that wound, his grandmother Margaret Neff had gunshot wounds in both her chest and abdomen and was taken to UC hospital where she currently is still being treated and is stable and awake but her condition is still at this time considered critical.

Zachary Neff, Clifton’s cousin had a gunshot wound located on his face and was taken to UC hospital as well where he was treated and released.

According to Ellis “Noah Clifton remains in custody at the Brown County Jail. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Ellis also stated his appreciation for the help that they received with this incident “The Brown County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance in this investigation provided by the Georgetown Police Department, Mount Orab Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol, the Brown County Coroner’s Office and the Brown County Dispatch Center.”