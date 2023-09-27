In 1913, a silent film director released a series of short films before moving on to larger productions and eventually acting.

This man was named Lorimer Johnston and he was from Maysville.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Johnson was born in Maysville on Nov. 2, 1858. He was the great-nephew of Confederate Gen. Albert Sydney Johnston.

Before moving out west and becoming a film director, Johnston was the last “bearer of dispatches”. He did this for President Benjamin Harrison and then during the second term of President Grover Cleveland.

“He is reported to have spoken several languages, while in the diplomatic service. His accolades in the beginning of the film industry are amazing,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Johnston was involved in the production of more than 60 projects and wrote the scripts for 12 films.

Some of the productions included “For the Flag”, “For the Crown”, The Envoy Extraordinary”, “The Fire and the Bandit” and many more.

During the filming of one of his projects, he met his wife, Caroline Frances Cooke.

“When Hollywood was in transition from silent movies to sound motion pictures, Lorimer became an actor in many films. He was in the popular Frankenstein films, as in the 1939 American Horror film “Son of Frankenstein” starring along with Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi and Basil Rathbone,” Bailey said.

The “Son of Frankenstein” was a follow-up to the 1935 film “Bride of Frankenstein”.

“These series of Frankenstein movies are considered the beginning of the scary movies that were filmed in Hollywood,” Bailey said.

Johnston was married twice. His first wife was Loyola O’Connor and his second wife was Cooke. Cooke was an actress in several of Johnston’s films and traveled to South Africa with him.

Johnston died in Hollywood on Feb. 20, 1941. He is buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, Los Angeles, Calif.