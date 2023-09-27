FOSTER— A fire that occurred in Foster over the weekend has resulted in a total loss for a family of 10.

According to the Bracken County Family Resource Center, the family consists of three adults and seven children. There are also five dogs and four cats in the home, Bracken County 4-H said.

Apart from the loss of their home and belongings inside, no injuries were reported for the family or their pets. No cause or further details were released by any organizations or departments involved with the family or the fire.

Several organizations and officials in the county have requested donations and assistance for the family on social media.

The family resource center posted a full list of needed items for each member of the family and their clothing sizes. The family is in need of shirts, bottoms, underwear, bras, socks/shoes, and food items.

The resource center also requested hobby items for each family member. These include bingo supplies, art supplies, puzzles, basketball items, and drama, comedy, or mystery books.

The family is also able to accept a phone and chargers for each family member’s phone. The resource center added that homecoming dresses and shoes could be donated for two of the children involved.

Additional items listed on the donation list included hygiene items, towels, brushes, hair bands, dishes, and other items. Donations of pizza, pizza rolls, hamburgers, Philly sandwich kits, and drinks were added to the list in a later post by the resource center.

Bracken County 4-H is holding a Pet Supply Drive for pet item donations. The organization noted donations could be dropped at the Bracken County Extension Office on enrollment night on Wednesday.

For more information on the family’s needs and sizes, please go to the Bracken County FRYSC Facebook page to view the full list of items requested.

Please contact Samantha Wilson or Cassie Fryman at the resource center with any questions about donations. Donations can be dropped off at the resource center at 348 West Miami Street in Brooksville.