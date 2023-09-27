GEORGETOWN – Newly inducted Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Bronson Arroyo is bringing his band to the Brown County Fair for a concert this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m., the band will be performing at the Danny Gray Center for everyone to have a good time and enjoy some music.

Bronson a former Cincinnati Reds baseball player and now newly inducted Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame member has been performing with his band for quite a few years now including the years he was playing baseball.

He said, “I was playing music the whole backside of my career and part of it was knowing that I had seen so many guys struggle after you know playing a sport to the top level and having that anxiety and the adrenaline and all the things that come along with being a performer at the highest level.”

Bronson further stated, “I saw that drop off to dropping their kids off to school and picking them up at the end of the day and I saw how hard that was for guys so I often thought you know I think music is going to be I’m not sure on what capacity but I knew it would be a driving force something to lean into after baseball was over so it’s been really a beautiful transition to have something to feel like you have to stay in shape for get your voice in shape and remember lyrics and learn new songs and get up and try to give people a stage performance so it’s been kind of this beautiful ride at the end of my career.”

This will be Bronson Arroyo and his band’s second time performing in Brown County after the first time around four years ago performing at a pavilion in Mount Orab.

In the interview with Bronson discussing this performance at the Brown County Fair, he explained that someone reached out through the Facebook page for the band asking if they would perform at the fair this year.

The Brown County Fair brings in various different artists each year to perform and for all of those artists, it is a different experience and reaction when performing.

According to Bronson when asked about what kind of opportunity and experience it would be to perform at the fair he stated, “Most of the time you know you don’t quite realize how far Red’s country reaches right the baseball games and so a lot of times you know I’ve lived in the city or near the city most of my whole career and sometimes when you get a little further away from the city you realize people are just as excited if not more about seeing a Red’s player.”

He further says that “And so I often think if it’s fair it’s already going to be a good time people enjoy the rides they’re enjoying food all kinds of different things and so I always think of it as a great time to get out in the community and play some music and hopefully you know acquire some new fans.”

Red’s country spans a wide area of people and Bronson expressed that being able to meet those people and play music for them is always a good time.

For Bronson and his band who have been performing for 17 years now, things have changed over the years as everything does but it’s been an exciting change for them to see.

Bronson said that “It has grown over time you know we used to play to sometimes 70 people, 50 people and a lot of times now it will be 200 people in a bar and you can tell that a lot of times when I have conversations with people at the end of the set if I’m signing autographs or taking pictures that a lot of people are coming because somebody else in their life told them they saw the band and that we were good and so it’s kind of nice to see that grassroots effort around town over the years.”

Performing now at the Brown County Fair also known as the Little State Fair Bronson has a few things that he hopes the people who come out to watch the performance gain from it.

He stated, “I hope that they like 90s alternative grunge and we also mix in some Beatles and Tom Petty some REM a lot of it is those 90s REM songs Pearl Jam and a lot of Nirvana so hopefully they just enjoy that music number one and hopefully they get the chance to kind of see my perform see what the band actually sounds like.”

A fair brings a certain type of atmosphere for performers and for Bronson he expressed how there is just a fair vibe that he really enjoys that things like sites and even the smell of the good fair food and lights from the many fair rides brings a fun time.

Lastly in the interview with Bronson being able to ask the question of what kind of advice he would give someone wanting to start a band or get into music what would he say was

Bronson said that “I’d say get started early for one you know if you really want to make it as an original act in music you need to start in your twenties if not before it’s kind of a young man’s game as most sports are and sometimes we don’t really realize that you think that you are looking at a Kurt Cobain or an Eddie Vedder when they first hit the scene and you might maybe because we were so young you thought of them as a 35-year-old guy but these guys were in their twenties.”

He further said, “The second thing is this kind of I think you want got to realize that it’s not all gonna be fun you know there’s hard work that comes involved especially in that industry you don’t have a union or you don’t have a lot of support so you’re gonna have to you know get in the van and drive around the country and kind of grind it.”