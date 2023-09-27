FLEMINGSBURG — On Tuesday, Fleming County Chamber of Commerce hosted an Amish and Mennonite Business Tour.

The tour was sponsored by People’s Bank of Flemingsburg who paid for the lunch provided at the end of the tour to keep the tour free to attendees.

There were 30 or more attendees on the tour who met at 8:30 a.m. to start the first part of the tour at Tru Built, a Mennonite-owned business.

Jacob Yoder has owned Tru Built since 2018, he said he is the fourth owner of the business which opened in 1991.

“I started building sheds when I was 13 at my dad’s private shop and I built sheds for five years until I was 18. Then I started delivering and transporting the sheds to customer locations,” Yoder said.

He said the sheds he built at 13 years old were on a smaller scale than the ones he builds now, which range anywhere from eight by eight feet to 16 by 52 feet and can cost from $2,500-$25,000 depending on size and electrical wiring.

“So it is a wide range in there and we also build just your basic storage shed and anything you want to customize. We do chicken coops, greenhouses, hunting blinds, and playhouses,” Yoder said.

While Yoder tries to maintain competitive prices he explained he is not trying to be the cheapest because he wants to keep a high standard with quality materials and customer service.

During the tour there were unique insights into the Amish and Mennonite communities, ways they are similar, and other ways they are different yet still an interwoven working community. Both Mennonite and Amish people work at Tru Built.

“The biggest difference is we (Mennonites) drive, we have more conveniences than they do. At home, they would not have power tools and electricity and we do,” Yoder said.

Yoder explained the religious belief systems between the Amish and Mennonite communities are the same.

“We all believe in Jesus Christ as our savior, we believe the same way as far as that it is just that they (Amish) want to live a more simple life and not have the conveniences of modern day living. We (Mennonites) feel that we can live according to the Bible and have those conveniences and use them in a way to glorify God. And they (Amish) do not condemn us for the way we live,” Yoder explained.

Next, the tour headed to River Valley Mulch which is another Mennonite-owned business with both Mennonite and Amish Employees. Jake Coblentz who operates the bagging side of the business welcomed the tour attendees and explained the history of the business.

“We used to be two separate companies but just this year we put it all in one, it used to be Blue Bank Enterprise. It used to do the bagging of the mulch and the firewood. We sold the firewood to CNC which is Daniel Williams, he is in the process of moving that to Flemingsburg where old John Deere used to be,” Coblentz said.

A young woman named Nora Peachey was working in the office of River Valley Mulch and shared other insights into the Amish and Mennonite culture.

Peachey explained she works because she is 25 years old and unmarried, Amish or Mennonite women who are married generally only work in the home she explained.

“I have been out of school for 10 years and I also have some brothers who work here, my younger brother just graduated this year,” Peachey said.

The pay system for the Mennonite business is much the same as any business Peachey explained.

“We all get a paycheck just like a regular employee. My dad is the owner but there are also a few people that have shares in the business so then they would draw on their shares,” Peachey said.

Pay for a Mennonite or Amish woman is not the same as for the men, but Peachey said she feels the women are paid fairly for their labors and she never feels she is cheated in comparison to the men. She explained when a single Amish or Mennonite woman works they still look to the male members of their family or community for financial advice.

“With older single girls in the community, we have to work to make our own living but we still go to a male figure for advice. In the home (married household) the husband would be the bread-earner but then they (husband and wife) have to work together to control finances. But the wife would not work, she stays at home taking care of the children and running the household,” Peachey said.

Peachey said women in the Amish and Mennonite communities are always treated with respect for their contributions and work, inside or outside of the home.

“We do not have the mindset that women are to be degraded or put down. They very much respect our position, mostly because if we are married to a Godly man and he is serious about God and his relationship with Him then he wants to follow the teaching and he will definitely treat us with respect and love us,” Peachey explained.

From the mulch business, the tour moved on and visited the Green Thumb Garden, Country Lane Shoes, a small Amish grocery store called Custom Kitchen, and finished the tour with lunch at Yoder’s Dinner Bell.

A lunch of baked ham, hash-brown casserole, green beans, rolls, and mini tarts and pies for dessert which were all cooked at Yoder’s.

Melanie Jones with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce said she believes the tour was a success.

“Anytime I get to show off a place, it’s a success, if I can do places people have never been in the county I think that is awesome,” she said.