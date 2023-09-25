Bounce houses were available for kids and their families to enjoy during their day at Pig-Out.

The 19th annual Pig-Out celebration saw interest from many vendors and community members on the event’s second day.

Held at the Lewis and Clark Pavilion in downtown Maysville, there were several roadblocks and groups of people scattered throughout the barbeque-focused event.

Every year, people in the Buffalo Trace Area look forward to the event and prepare to go home with full bellies and feeling satisfied, attendees of the event said.

Several community organizations and businesses were well represented and present at the event. Some vendors at the event included learning students, experienced business owners, and the help of several family members.

Among the crowd and the smells of barbeque that filled the streets around the event, there were several opportunities for entertainment aside from trying various forms of barbeque and other foods.

On Saturday morning, the event kicked off with a 5k run and walk at 8 a.m. Though larger crowds appeared as the day went on, there were several who were interested in participating in and watching the physical activity before spending their day trying foods.

Throughout the day, community members had the chance to hear several genres of music along the streets. Disclaimer and Rebel Sound Club both performed a set of songs from 3 p.m. to the event’s closing down, around 10 p.m.

Around the same time that live music was being performed, judging for a cooker’s competition began. Winners were not announced for several hours after the initial judging period.

Several other activities were offered to the public during Pig-Out’s 19th annual celebration. This included several craft vendors, bouncy houses, train rides, bungee jumping, and other things that could be seen throughout the day.

Community members could also be seen filing into line as food vendors opened their “doors” and the aroma of various BBQ foods filled the air. Some could be seen carrying side items and “fair foods” as they walked from vendor to vendor.

On the walk back to the front of the event, some comments could be heard regarding how full community members were after spending several hours at Pig-Out. Some noted eating too much food, but not regretting their purchases a single bit.

Several community members noted their hopes for next year’s celebration before leaving the event.